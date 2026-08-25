Scrambled Eggs Get A Hearty Upgrade With This Affordable Canned Food

Nothing beats a slow morning when you can lie in bed for as long as you want, enjoy a leisurely coffee, and make a delicious breakfast. Eggs are a popular choice since they're so versatile and can be cooked in a variety of ways. You can cook them as a frittata for gourmet-style breakfast sandwiches or enjoy them poached on toast. Some people prefer scrambled eggs, but if you're looking for a heartier meal to start your day, you can turn scrambled eggs into a breakfast skillet by adding super-affordable canned potatoes.

Canned potatoes? You might not even have noticed them the last time you were in the canned vegetable aisle at the grocery store, but it's one ingredient that can completely change how you make scrambled eggs, adding serious bulk and volume. And they're such a convenient alternative to regular baking potatoes since they're already peeled and cooked, so you don't have to scrub them or babysit them as they boil on the stove.

Canned potatoes are also quite economical — they cost less than a dollar a can at Walmart. They're shelf-stable, too, as unopened canned veggies can last up to five years, unlike regular potatoes, which can go bad within a week or sprout creepy-crawly vines when forgotten in your pantry. All in all, canned taters are an easy, tasty, and filling option for your next egg scramble.