Scrambled Eggs Get A Hearty Upgrade With This Affordable Canned Food
Nothing beats a slow morning when you can lie in bed for as long as you want, enjoy a leisurely coffee, and make a delicious breakfast. Eggs are a popular choice since they're so versatile and can be cooked in a variety of ways. You can cook them as a frittata for gourmet-style breakfast sandwiches or enjoy them poached on toast. Some people prefer scrambled eggs, but if you're looking for a heartier meal to start your day, you can turn scrambled eggs into a breakfast skillet by adding super-affordable canned potatoes.
Canned potatoes? You might not even have noticed them the last time you were in the canned vegetable aisle at the grocery store, but it's one ingredient that can completely change how you make scrambled eggs, adding serious bulk and volume. And they're such a convenient alternative to regular baking potatoes since they're already peeled and cooked, so you don't have to scrub them or babysit them as they boil on the stove.
Canned potatoes are also quite economical — they cost less than a dollar a can at Walmart. They're shelf-stable, too, as unopened canned veggies can last up to five years, unlike regular potatoes, which can go bad within a week or sprout creepy-crawly vines when forgotten in your pantry. All in all, canned taters are an easy, tasty, and filling option for your next egg scramble.
Tips for using canned potatoes in your next breakfast skillet
If you haven't used canned spuds before, there are a few things you should know. First, there are different types, like sliced, diced, or whole. If you want to choose the path of least resistance when it comes to ease of use, opt for diced or sliced; if you want to customize the cut, buy them whole and chop them yourself.
Second, they can be really salty, so you might want to dump them in a colander and give them a quick rinse under running water. And then, because you'll want them to get a good hard sear to get super crispy in the skillet, dry them really well with paper towels.
Third, and finally, the canned potatoes should go in the skillet after cooking any breakfast meats, but before the eggs. We can't think of anything more delightful than potatoes fried to a crisp in bacon or sausage grease, but they won't achieve that texture if they have to share the pan with a bunch of scrambled eggs (and your eggs will definitely overcook if left in while the potatoes do their thing).