How Long Do Unopened Canned Veggies Really Last?

Canned goods are known for their convenience and ease of use, but most notably, how they have a particularly long shelf life when unopened. The guidelines and expiration dates will look different for things like canned meat versus canned vegetables — but how long do your canned veggies actually last? The truth is there are a couple factors to consider, including the can's condition, storage location, and the actual type of vegetable.

To ensure your canned vegetables remain long lasting, they should be stored in a cool, dry place with a consistent temperature — unopened cans should not go in the refrigerator. So long as there are no damages to the can, such as dents or unusual swelling, most commercially canned vegetables will last anywhere from 18 months to five years, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Note that home-canned goods will last the least amount of time, and should be used before the one year mark. The range in time accounts for different types of produce; high acid foods such as tomatoes — yes, we know they're technically a fruit — won't remain fresh as long as low acid foods like green beans or canned corn, which are nice to have around in case of power outage or camping trip. In essence, canned vegetables are great to store for long periods of time and will still taste relatively fresh within about two years of purchase.