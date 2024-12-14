For Gourmet-Style Breakfast Sandwiches, Make One Egg Upgrade

Breakfast sandwiches are a hearty, filling choice to start your day, offering protein, grains, and even veggies. You can upgrade the egg portion of the dish by using a frittata approach, creating a gourmet-style result that can be prepared in large batches and yields perfectly proportioned eggs to fit any bread. The end product is a picture-perfect handheld meal that looks like it came from a restaurant drive-thru.

Not to be confused with an egg bake — egg bakes and frittatas are not the same thing — frittatas are primarily composed of eggs with just a small amount of dairy, like cream or full-fat milk, which gives them a custard-like consistency. They typically start on the stove and finish cooking in the oven. However, an easy hack is to cook your frittata entirely in the oven using a rimmed sheet pan. This method is not only fuss-free, but also makes enough for many sandwiches. Unlike scrambled or fried eggs, which can fall out messily or fit disproportionately, frittatas yield eggs with a consistent texture and thickness that can be easily cut into the exact shape you need to fit your bread, muffins, or biscuits.

This method is also great for component cooking, making meal prep easy and stress-free. Leftover frittata can be used in various ways: incorporated into sandwiches, rolled into breakfast burritos, layered on breakfast pizza, cubed and added to salads, or eaten as-is. Your frittata will keep in the fridge for three to five days, and can be enjoyed cold or reheated.