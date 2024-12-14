For Gourmet-Style Breakfast Sandwiches, Make One Egg Upgrade
Breakfast sandwiches are a hearty, filling choice to start your day, offering protein, grains, and even veggies. You can upgrade the egg portion of the dish by using a frittata approach, creating a gourmet-style result that can be prepared in large batches and yields perfectly proportioned eggs to fit any bread. The end product is a picture-perfect handheld meal that looks like it came from a restaurant drive-thru.
Not to be confused with an egg bake — egg bakes and frittatas are not the same thing — frittatas are primarily composed of eggs with just a small amount of dairy, like cream or full-fat milk, which gives them a custard-like consistency. They typically start on the stove and finish cooking in the oven. However, an easy hack is to cook your frittata entirely in the oven using a rimmed sheet pan. This method is not only fuss-free, but also makes enough for many sandwiches. Unlike scrambled or fried eggs, which can fall out messily or fit disproportionately, frittatas yield eggs with a consistent texture and thickness that can be easily cut into the exact shape you need to fit your bread, muffins, or biscuits.
This method is also great for component cooking, making meal prep easy and stress-free. Leftover frittata can be used in various ways: incorporated into sandwiches, rolled into breakfast burritos, layered on breakfast pizza, cubed and added to salads, or eaten as-is. Your frittata will keep in the fridge for three to five days, and can be enjoyed cold or reheated.
Making sheet pan frittata breakfast sandwiches
To make your sheet pan frittata, coat your baking dish with cooking spray or line it with parchment paper. Whisk together your eggs and dairy, season to taste, and pour the mixture into the pan. You can also add any additional ingredients, such as chopped veggies or meat, either incorporating them into the egg batter or arranging them in the pan before pouring the egg mixture over top. Bake in a preheated 375-degree Fahrenheit oven until the frittata is set, puffy, and golden, about 20 to 30 minutes.
Allow the frittata to cool while you prepare your other sandwich ingredients. If you're using toasted bread, the frittata can be cut into matching squares with a knife or spatula. For English muffins, bagels, or buttermilk biscuits, you can cut perfectly round egg toppers using a biscuit cutter, round cookie cutter, drinking glass, or even the lid of a Mason jar — anything round-rimmed that's appropriately sized. Even the football-like shape of a croissant can be accommodated!
Layer on your preferred cheese and alternate breakfast meats like bacon, sausage, or ham to diversify your sammies. If you want a sauce, mayonnaise, ketchup, salsa, or something fancier like Hollandaise will fit the bill. For something unique, try fry sauce — a Utah favorite that's essentially a mix of ketchup and mayo — which is fantastic on breakfast sandwiches.
In addition to serving a warm, grab-and-go meal for you and your household to enjoy immediately, this frittata method is great for make-ahead sandwiches. Simply wrap them in foil, freeze, and reheat quickly when needed.