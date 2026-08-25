Whopper Vs Bacon King: How Burger King's Signature Menu Items Differ
America is home to many noted fast-food burger chains and Burger King is one noted major player. Serving burgers, fries, and milkshakes since the early 1950s, the chain has had an evolving mascot and established itself as a longtime favorite, with the Whopper as its longtime star offering. Yet this sandwich isn't Burger King's only signature offering — since its 2016 release, the Bacon King has emerged as another crowd favorite.
As two burgers from the same fast food kitchen, there's naturally some overlap between the two menu items. Both feature the chain's signature flame-broiled patties, prepared via the distinct conveyor broil system. You can expect the same sesame-covered toasted bun and classic condiments, mayo and ketchup, for a sauce garnish.
Past that though, there are some noted differences. While the Whopper is a vegetable-forward single-patty fast food burger, the Bacon King is a much meatier dish — it features double the patties, a slice of cheese as well as bacon on top. So dig into the two offerings, and you can expect quite a distinct Burger King experience.
Burger King's Whopper is a balanced classic
As Burger King's most quintessential item, the Whopper boasts a time-tested build. An order gets you one charcoal-grilled patty (as opposed to Bacon King's two), joined by a medley of lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. A recently revamped extremely creamy mayonnaise plus some ketchup on a new-and-improved sesame bun rounds out the dish, crafting a balanced burger build.
The Bacon King's moisture comes from meat, sauce, and dairy — the Whopper is more delicate by way of accouterments. The pickles and alliums do substantial work in cutting through the richness — not to mention there's simply less meat per each bite of burger. Although it's been served at Burger King since 1957, the Whopper has changed over the years, including its 2026 revamp that has customers raving.
So although lacking a bold filling like the Bacon King, the dish's small details continue to make the Whopper stand out; it's often considered Burger King's best burger. "I got to try out the new updated Whopper[,] and my only regret is that I didn't try it sooner," stated a Reddit poster. A long-tinkered-with formula, the Whopper is a Burger King classic that keeps getting better as the years go by.
Expect a meatier experience with Burger King's Bacon King
The Bacon King stands out at Burger King for completely different qualities. This heftier sandwich packs double the patties, along with thick-cut bacon and melted cheese. Unlike the Whopper, there aren't any vegetables on this one — but you still get mayo and ketchup on top.
Such a composition evinces the burger's appeal: It's an extra meaty and satiating fast food option. Bite in, and you're getting the salty-smoky of cured meat plus the gooey, melted American cheese — two elements missing from the Whopper. Containing two patties paired with condiments, customers report the dish is saucy. "They doused it with so much mayonnaise and ketchup [that] it made the burger moist, and frankly a little bit messy," notes a YouTube reviewer.
Nevertheless, such a rich and meaty composition has earned a place with Burger King fans — the sandwich certainly isn't bland or dry. "The Bacon King is highly underrated. This is my [go-to] when I am not getting a Whopper," wrote a Reddit user. Coming in at a few dollars more than the Whopper, it's a heftier Burger King option that draws its own set of fans.