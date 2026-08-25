Whopper Vs Bacon King: How Burger King's Signature Menu Items Differ

America is home to many noted fast-food burger chains and Burger King is one noted major player. Serving burgers, fries, and milkshakes since the early 1950s, the chain has had an evolving mascot and established itself as a longtime favorite, with the Whopper as its longtime star offering. Yet this sandwich isn't Burger King's only signature offering — since its 2016 release, the Bacon King has emerged as another crowd favorite.

As two burgers from the same fast food kitchen, there's naturally some overlap between the two menu items. Both feature the chain's signature flame-broiled patties, prepared via the distinct conveyor broil system. You can expect the same sesame-covered toasted bun and classic condiments, mayo and ketchup, for a sauce garnish.

Past that though, there are some noted differences. While the Whopper is a vegetable-forward single-patty fast food burger, the Bacon King is a much meatier dish — it features double the patties, a slice of cheese as well as bacon on top. So dig into the two offerings, and you can expect quite a distinct Burger King experience.