The Canned Soup That Adds Buffalo Chicken Flavor To Mac And Cheese
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Canned soup is a modern marvel if you think about it. Shelf-stable, it can last for years in your pantry, and its versatility is unmatched. It can be used to make pasta sauce, thicken casseroles, or you can stretch it to feed a crowd (just add more broth or stock). This wondrous product improves pretty much any dish it touches, and it can especially be used to kick up your mac and cheese a notch or two. Want the incomparable heat of Buffalo chicken melded into your cheddar, Gruyère, Monterey Jack, and noodles? Then reach for a can of Campbell's Condensed Spicy Buffalo-Style Cream of Chicken Soup (available online).
If you heard "Campbell's" and thought there's no way the soup company could produce anything but a benign little kick, have we got news for you. The soup is actually spicy, unlike Popeyes' Spicy Chicken Sandwich, for example, which promises heat but delivers very little; depending on your tolerance, it might give your mouth a pleasant numbing sensation or full-blown watery eyes, thanks to the cayenne pepper, which is the second ingredient.
So not only does the Spicy Buffalo-style soup add real fiery flavor to your mac and cheese, but it also makes adding the Buffalo element a breeze. No messing around making a roux. Just flip the top of the can and dump the contents into your casserole dish with the other ingredients (you really only need pasta, chicken, some milk, and your favorite shredded cheese), give 'em a mix, and bake. Easy-peasy!
More to do with Campbell's Spicy Buffalo Cream of Chicken Soup
As mentioned, canned soups are not only convenient; they can be used in so many different ways, and Campbell's Spicy Buffalo is no different. For starters, you can just eat it without doing anything with it. It's a perfectly delicious dish on its own, though it does require thinning out with water, broth, or milk. Sprinkle chives or crumble blue cheese on top, add a sandwich for dipping, and you've got yourself a satisfying meal.
You can also use it to make a shortcut Buffalo chicken dip that is ideal for dipping while tailgating, watching a sporting event at home, or bringing to a party. You can use a pre-cooked supermarket rotisserie chicken, or make the whole dip even easier (and in some cases cheaper, depending on how much rotisserie chickens cost at your grocery store) by using canned chicken.
Finally, another game-day idea is to use it for Buffalo chicken sandwiches or sliders. The soup will ensure the chicken doesn't dry out in the oven and everything stays creamy (conversely, you can also cook the sandwich filling in your slow cooker, and it becomes a truly hands-off meal). Then offer an array of toppings, and everyone can build their own handhelds.