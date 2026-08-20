The Canned Soup That Adds Buffalo Chicken Flavor To Mac And Cheese

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Canned soup is a modern marvel if you think about it. Shelf-stable, it can last for years in your pantry, and its versatility is unmatched. It can be used to make pasta sauce, thicken casseroles, or you can stretch it to feed a crowd (just add more broth or stock). This wondrous product improves pretty much any dish it touches, and it can especially be used to kick up your mac and cheese a notch or two. Want the incomparable heat of Buffalo chicken melded into your cheddar, Gruyère, Monterey Jack, and noodles? Then reach for a can of Campbell's Condensed Spicy Buffalo-Style Cream of Chicken Soup (available online).

If you heard "Campbell's" and thought there's no way the soup company could produce anything but a benign little kick, have we got news for you. The soup is actually spicy, unlike Popeyes' Spicy Chicken Sandwich, for example, which promises heat but delivers very little; depending on your tolerance, it might give your mouth a pleasant numbing sensation or full-blown watery eyes, thanks to the cayenne pepper, which is the second ingredient.

So not only does the Spicy Buffalo-style soup add real fiery flavor to your mac and cheese, but it also makes adding the Buffalo element a breeze. No messing around making a roux. Just flip the top of the can and dump the contents into your casserole dish with the other ingredients (you really only need pasta, chicken, some milk, and your favorite shredded cheese), give 'em a mix, and bake. Easy-peasy!