The Fast Food Spicy Chicken Sandwich You Can Skip
Chicken sandwiches may not outrank burgers — beef is still preferred — but poultry sandos nonetheless hold their own on restaurant menus throughout the world. If you like your fried cluck on the fiery side, plenty of fast-food options answer the call, serving up spicy spins on the chicken sandwich that will have your mouth flaming and your eyes watering in the best possible way.
Some spicy bird sammies fall short in the heat department, though, barely deserving the "spicy" title at all. In Food Republic's ranking of fast-food spicy chicken sandwiches, one hardly packed any heat — and its lack of spice was just one of the many disappointments our taste tester encountered. We speak of Popeyes' Spicy Chicken Sandwich, which held a lot of promise but, ultimately, failed to flame.
Popeyes is noted for its Creole- and Cajun-inspired flavors, and its spicy Louisiana chicken put the chain on the map. But very little of that famous heat shows up in the Spicy Chicken Sandwich. The bird filet itself — the foundational element — has almost no heat. The Spicy Mayo on the sammich does all the heavy lifting, and it isn't nearly heavy enough.
Our tester acknowledged that some of the issues encountered in the sampling, like unappetizing textures and over-the-top oiliness, may lie with the particular Popeyes location, not the sandwich itself. But, in terms of spice level, a glance at the sammie's product description suggests its flickery-at-best flame would persist no matter where you got it. While Popeyes offers spicy versions of its Signature Chicken and Tenders, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich is made with a regular breast filet, not spicy meat or breading, truly making the Spicy Mayo its only heat-bearing ingredient.
Ingredients to blame for failure to flame
Since the Spicy Mayo seemingly provides the sole source of heat on Popeyes' Spicy Chicken Sandwich, a deeper dive into that condiment's ingredients was needed to assess why it falls so flat in the fire department. But, while Popeyes offers nutrition and allergen info, the chain doesn't publish ingredient lists for its menu items, which would make it difficult to do anything but purely conjecture. Fortunately, though, New York Times bestselling author Vani Hari (known professionally as the Food Babe) comes to the rescue. After unsuccessfully petitioning Popeyes twice, the third time was the charm, and Hari obtained a listing of the sandwich's ingredients and posted them online (per Food Babe).
The ingredient list doesn't shed a whole lot of light, though. The sammie's mayonnaise is flavored with what's termed a "Spicy Seasoning," containing an unspecified "selected blend of capsicums," which is the broad family of chili peppers and bell peppers, along with salt, garlic, MSG, cumin, mustard, and modified palm oil. So, basically, the Spicy Mayo could contain literally any type of pepper, spicy or non-spicy — we don't know which ones or in what quantities.
The ingredient list does confirm, though, that there's nothing hot happening with the other sandwich elements. The chicken filet's only listed spices are salt, dried garlic, and dried onion, while its batter contains only salt, paprika, mustard flour, dried garlic, dried onion, and other unspecified "natural spices."
While it's generally true that restaurant fried chicken tastes better than homemade, it doesn't hold true for this lackluster Popeyes item. Other spicy chicken sandos are better options, including those that scored high on our general ranking of fast-food chicken sandwiches.