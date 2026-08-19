For More Flavorful BBQ Chicken, Add A Can Of Cola To The Crock-Pot

We all have a guilty love affair with cola, with over half of Americans consuming the carbonated beverage. Typically, however, we prefer to enjoy the caramel-hued soft drink alongside our meals — rather than directly inside them. It may seem rather odd to suggest adding it to a barbecue, but it's a great way to make all the difference when making a tastier homemade barbecue chicken inside your Crock-Pot — and it borrows from a traditional deep Southern recipe.

A classic cola like Coke or Pepsi typically has sugar, and no shortage of it — 39 to 41 grams per typical 12-ounce can — alongside phosphoric acid (some citric in the latter as well) and natural flavors, giving the drink its distinctively spicy, aromatic, vanilla-like flavor with a decidedly citrusy finish. All of these factors make it work perfectly with chicken, providing an excellent sweet contrast to its savory profile (and slight richness, if you're using skin-on thighs or darker cuts), and complement the other ingredients you can find in our Coke barbecue sauce recipe, namely ketchup, brown sugar, Worcestershire, vinegar, and hot sauce. This provides a great basis for making a cola-infused barbecue of any sort, especially within a slow cooker.

One important note: This isn't the time to get squeamish with your sugar content. Ditch the Coke Zero or Pepsi Max — you want the original, regular version here. Artificial sweetener simply won't give you the same syrupy mouthfeel or caramelization you want to make a recipe taste as indulgent as it should be. As Nigella Lawson herself warned about a cola and roasted ham recipe in season two of "Nigella Bites" — "not diet [Coke]! Full-fat only" (per YouTube).