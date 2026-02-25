How To Pick The Best Slow Cooker Size For Your Kitchen

A good slow cooker offers a level of hands-off convenience and bulk cooking that few other appliances manage. However, Lynne Just, chef and consumer test kitchen manager at Hamilton Beach, says they aren't a one-size-fits-all tool.

"Consider how many people you will be cooking for most often when choosing the size of the slow cooker," says Just. "The crock size is the determining factor for what you cook." She says that 6- and 7-quart cookers are the most popular, but larger versions are gaining popularity, like Amazon's best-reviewed 8-quart model. However, if you're typically only cooking for two, a smaller 3.5-quart model might be easier to use and store. If you're just looking to make a dip or get a single-portion dinner going before work, a 1- or 2-quart option might even be best for your needs.

Just explains that a 6-quart model can serve more than seven people, reliably cooking a 6-pound chicken, 4-pound roasts, or producing enough barbecue for 25 sliders. A 7-quart option ups this a bit, holding a 7-pound chicken, 5-pound roast, and making 30 sliders. If you have a small household but like to host, these could still be solid choices. You can even craft a DIY foil divider to cook two dishes at once so you don't get tired of huge amounts of the same leftovers.