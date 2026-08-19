Why Azerbaijan Loves The Simple Pomegranate

In some places, pomegranate is more than a mere snack or salad garnish, and has a much more special significance — among the many things you might not know about the fruit. Azerbaijan is one of them. Its story with the ingredient, or "nar" as it's called in Azeri, is tied to the Caucasian state's traditions, agriculture, art, folklore, and overall national identity — no wonder the country's tourist board describes it as the "king of fruits."

The symbolism is just as embedded in the local culture. In Azerbaijani traditions, pomegranates are associated with long-term productivity and abundance, with local legends associating them with passion and love. There's a religious component, too, as they have been depicted as a symbol of eternity. The pomegranate's ruby-hued arils, often compared to jewels in appearance, have a profound historical place in local mythology, a recurring motif in classic Azerbaijani folk tales such as in The Pomegranate Maiden, a story of a prince who falls in love with a magical bride hidden inside the fruit.

Azerbaijan's affection for pomegranate is strongly tied to one specific area, the central region of Goychay, where an annual festival, Nar Bayrami, takes place around the October-November harvest. The occasion isn't a merely a celebration of a now-trendy fruit, but a moment where the crop and all that surrounds it — including the livelihoods, the passions, and the hard labor of those who cultivate, cook, and preserve the ingredient — is commemorated. UNESCO's own description of the celebration says it appears everywhere from traditional meals and poetry to arts, crafts, myths, and storytelling. Given its rich heritage, it's no wonder that it made the organization's Intangible Heritage list in 2020, merely 14 years after the festival was officially launched.