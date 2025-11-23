The Snack Padma Lakshmi Makes On Repeat
Padma Lakshmi's a well-known chef, cookbook author, and beloved recipe guru on social media. The snack she makes on repeat features a fruit that is in season from September to December, so you get the most delicious selection. The fruit in question is none other than the ruby-hued pomegranate. On "Good Morning America," Lakshmi shared that her current favorite snack is putting pomegranate arils on a slice of peanut butter-slathered toast (via Today). Imagine the crunch of a robust toast base with a thick spread of salty, creamy peanut butter paired with the bright, fruity, sweet pops of the pomegranate arils that also provide an incredible texture that sounds super appetizing.
While peanut butter and sourdough bread are Lakshmi's go-to, you could always try other bread or nut butter combos to curate a totally unique flavor profile that makes this snack feel like your own. Think cinnamon-raisin-swirled bread for an excellent burst of warm, spiced sweetness that complements the subtle tartness of the poms. Try a rosemary-studded bread for a fragrant, herbal twist that amps up the savory flavors from the nut butter and gives holiday vibes with the wine-colored arils.
More considerations for Padma's pom inspired toast
As for nut butters, try this snack with almond butter for a mildly sweet, vanilla-like spin, or cashew butter is a superbly creamy, rich pick. For a more dessert-forward snack, consider opting for a cocoa-laden spread like Nutella. Think of the rich cocoa paired with silky hazelnut for a fruity, chocolatey creation that complements the bite of pomegranate. If you can't have nuts, then granola butter is a solid alternative, offering the same texture with a graham cracker-like flavor that's so yummy on a slice of warm toast with the crunchy arils.
One key to getting this delicious snack, inspired by Padma Lakshmi's current preference, is learning how to choose the tastiest pomegranate at the store. From there, the next step that might stop you from trying this out is not knowing how to cut the fruit open and remove the pomegranate arils without making a complete mess. Lakshmi even tells consumers that "patience" is the trick for getting the arils out, in addition to cutting equal portions by the stem to reveal the veins and remove the seeds (via Today). Or try Ina Garten's trick for stubborn pomegranates. When in doubt, you can find the succulent arils pre-dissected for quick snacking or topping the next toast creation with ease at the store.