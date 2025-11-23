The Snack Padma Lakshmi Makes On Repeat

Padma Lakshmi's a well-known chef, cookbook author, and beloved recipe guru on social media. The snack she makes on repeat features a fruit that is in season from September to December, so you get the most delicious selection. The fruit in question is none other than the ruby-hued pomegranate. On "Good Morning America," Lakshmi shared that her current favorite snack is putting pomegranate arils on a slice of peanut butter-slathered toast (via Today). Imagine the crunch of a robust toast base with a thick spread of salty, creamy peanut butter paired with the bright, fruity, sweet pops of the pomegranate arils that also provide an incredible texture that sounds super appetizing.

While peanut butter and sourdough bread are Lakshmi's go-to, you could always try other bread or nut butter combos to curate a totally unique flavor profile that makes this snack feel like your own. Think cinnamon-raisin-swirled bread for an excellent burst of warm, spiced sweetness that complements the subtle tartness of the poms. Try a rosemary-studded bread for a fragrant, herbal twist that amps up the savory flavors from the nut butter and gives holiday vibes with the wine-colored arils.