Without McDonald's Iconic Egg McMuffin, This Kitchen Tool Wouldn't Exist

The McDonald's Egg McMuffin is a prime example of how even the simplest dishes can be delicious. Featuring just an egg, Canadian bacon, and American cheese, all sandwiched into a toasted, buttered English muffin, it's the ideal thing to grab in a pinch. But have you ever wondered how McDonald's gets its eggs so perfectly round every single time? Well, we have, and the reason for this comes down to one simple tool invented by a McDonald's franchisee: the Teflon-coated ring.

The story of the Egg McMuffin starts, like many of McDonald's most popular menu items, with one innovative franchisee. In 1971, looking to create a unique breakfast product, Herb Peterson started experimenting with his own take on eggs Benedict. Sound familiar? The classic brunch dish combines a toasted English muffin with Canadian bacon, a soft poached egg, and a creamy Hollandaise sauce. However, Peterson quickly ran into a problem — packaged Hollandaise sauce just didn't work, so he scrapped that idea. He swapped it for a slice of cheese, then decided the egg itself should match the exact circumference of the muffin. This prompted him to invent the Teflon-coated ring. Crack an egg inside, and it cooks to the perfect size and shape for the sandwich. The rest is history, and the Egg McMuffin rolled out nationwide in 1975, becoming the MVP in the story of McDonald's breakfast menu.

Contrary to popular belief, the eggs are neither fried, poached, nor frozen. Instead, the rings go straight onto a flat-top griddle, the eggs are cracked inside and lightly whisked, and a splash of water is added before the eggs are covered and steam-cooked for about two minutes.