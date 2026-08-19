The World's Largest Sam's Club Isn't Located In The US

In the world of warehouse retailers, competitors Costco and Sam's Club are best known for their American outlets, yet both stores aren't limited to the U.S. China represents a major market, too. In fact, the largest Sam's Club in the world is located there, opening in 2021 in Shanghai. The Asian flagship location occupies over 750,000 square feet — considerably larger than America's biggest outlet: a 185,000-square-foot Pineville, North Carolina, warehouse store. For comparison, the typical Sam's Club in the U.S is just under 150,000 square feet.

So what's inside all of that space? Quite a bit. Retail wise, the globe's biggest Sam's Club serves as an import hub, selling everything from health and beauty items to fashion, tech, and more. The food selection is expansive, featuring a diverse butcher counter, Sam's Club prepared foods, produce, plus bulk-packaged bites and drinks. In China, shoppers frequent Sam's Club to browse a wide selection of unique items, be it imported beef, Southeast Asian sauces, or locally made bakery items crafted with a regional twist. Plus, this Sam's Club features an optical and health center, as well as chains like Starbucks and Taco Bell, rounding out the mega-sized retail experience.