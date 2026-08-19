The World's Largest Sam's Club Isn't Located In The US
In the world of warehouse retailers, competitors Costco and Sam's Club are best known for their American outlets, yet both stores aren't limited to the U.S. China represents a major market, too. In fact, the largest Sam's Club in the world is located there, opening in 2021 in Shanghai. The Asian flagship location occupies over 750,000 square feet — considerably larger than America's biggest outlet: a 185,000-square-foot Pineville, North Carolina, warehouse store. For comparison, the typical Sam's Club in the U.S is just under 150,000 square feet.
So what's inside all of that space? Quite a bit. Retail wise, the globe's biggest Sam's Club serves as an import hub, selling everything from health and beauty items to fashion, tech, and more. The food selection is expansive, featuring a diverse butcher counter, Sam's Club prepared foods, produce, plus bulk-packaged bites and drinks. In China, shoppers frequent Sam's Club to browse a wide selection of unique items, be it imported beef, Southeast Asian sauces, or locally made bakery items crafted with a regional twist. Plus, this Sam's Club features an optical and health center, as well as chains like Starbucks and Taco Bell, rounding out the mega-sized retail experience.
Why Sam's Club is huge in China
Sam's Club has long operated in China, with the first outlet established there in 1996. Although the retailer's membership-based and bulk-oriented shopping strategy is unusual in the Asian country, Sam's Club has found economic success. The prominent draw is the retailer's distinctive products; both imported and domestic Sam's Club items trend on Chinese social media sites. This, coupled with the chain's pragmatic digital platform, speedy delivery, and Sam's Club's satisfaction guarantee return policy, amounts to an intriguing and convenient shopping experience for Chinese customers.
It has all led to a momentous growth for the retailer. In March of 2021, Sam's Club operated 26 stores in China. As of August 2026, there are over 60. Shanghai alone is home to seven locations, with one-hour delivery available throughout the city. Sam's Club's pace of development in China has outshone Costco's and is reaffirmed by successful brand deals and low prices. So while Americans are jealous of fried chicken in Costco's China food court, don't overlook the wonders contained in Chinese Sam's Club locations, too.