The 12 Best Prepared Foods You Can Buy At Sam's Club, According To Customers
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No matter if you're living alone, with someone, or part of a whole family, some weeks — or maybe all weeks — can get rather hectic. As a result, many will turn to shortcuts in order to tackle some of the necessities of daily life, including meal prep. Thankfully, prepared foods are in abundance at stores like Sam's Club and one need not turn to fast food as the only answer for a dinner that doesn't add more work.
Options spanning myriad styles of cuisine range from ready-to-bake to ready-to-eat. They also satisfy needs for side dishes, main courses, snacks, and desserts. Whether you're in search of a variety of salads, in need of a restaurant quality sweet treat, or are simply looking to spend more time entertaining guests than preparing for their arrival, Member's Mark has something to fit the bill. As you'll also find, customers aren't shy about sharing which keep them coming back for more or even which may have inspired them to be a member in the first place.
Rotisserie Chicken Enchiladas
When it comes to ever-popular grocery store rotisserie chickens, there are some you should buy and some you shouldn't. Counted among the winners are the chickens from Sam's Club. But, whole birds are not the only way customers enjoy the poultry from this warehouse retailer. Customers are also keen on the Member's Mark Rotisserie Chicken Enchiladas.
Made with a blend of Colby, Cotija, and Monterey Jack cheeses, pieces of rotisserie chicken are mixed with a jalapeño-spiced sauce and wrapped in flour tortillas. Priced per pound, the lot of three enchiladas is advertised as capable of serving anywhere from three to six after roughly 45 minutes in the oven.
Whether buying them as a repeat customer, picking the product up on a lark, or heeding the advice of a trusted friend, those who've shared their opinion of the enchiladas give them high marks. On top of lauding the flavor, many make clear how satisfied they are with the amount of food per serving there is per package. If you are feeding a family or hanging with buddies getting together on the regular to watch a game, this may be the entrée for you.
Broccoli Salad
The myth that healthy food can't taste good has long been put to rest. However, it remains that not all foods considered good for you appeal to all people. Enter the Member's Mark Broccoli Salad which deftly navigates that middle ground of flavor and function. Touting eight servings per package, the broccoli florets are mixed with raisins, sunflower seeds, and smoked bacon. The combined ingredients are tossed together with a vinaigrette making for a ready-to-serve side dish.
That said, where some see an addition to a meal, others see a foundation lacking only one ingredient for a light and nutritious lunch prepped ahead of time. Portioning out the salad, there are those who like to add some chicken breast seasoned to their liking to make a meal of it. As tasty as customers report the salad to be, some have cautioned about the occasional oversized floret while others simply can't get past their own distaste for raisins, though the dried fruit certainly has some advocates in its corner.
Salmon with Seafood Stuffing
Just because you're simplifying meal time by buying prepared food doesn't mean you have to settle for something plain. Those with a taste toward gourmet will find the makings for a restaurant quality meal for a fraction of the price. The four-pack of Member's Mark Salmon with Seafood Stuffing is enough to feed a small family or a couple for two dinners with servings measuring about 9 ounces. That includes the stuffing, which is a mixture of imitation crab, rice, cheese, bell pepper, and mayonnaise.
This has long been a personal favorite of mine for a no-fuss dinner as the fillets take roughly 20 minutes to reach the appropriate internal temperature. Served on a bed of rice with some roasted asparagus and you've got yourself a meal. Of course, if you're anything like me, you may end up finishing the stuffing before the rest of your plate. As for others enamored with the offering, intermittent availability in certain markets has left some members eager to see the salmon return, while others report their excitement when they do find the stuffed fillets.
Tart & Sweet Apple Turnover
In the matter of convenience, some prepared foods are leagues beyond their peers. This includes the Member's Mark Tart & Sweet Apple Turnovers. A simple puff pastry lightly coated with sugar, each treat contains a sweet apple filling that can be enjoyed right out of the package of eight or warmed up to accentuate the gooey center. Beyond the handheld functionality and the readiness at a moment's notice, customers also like the versatility of the turnovers.
For some, the flaky crust is a go-to to get the morning started while others prefer to have them as a sweet sign-off in the evening. They also prove an ideal accompaniment when showing up as a guest to someone's shindig or as a simple addition to satisfy at your own party. Of course, simply paired with a cup of coffee any time of the day is as good an excuse as any for a snack. As adored as they are alone or accompanying a scoop of ice cream, some still wish they had a bit more filling.
Italian Herb Grilled Chicken
It's been said before that some of Sam's Club's prepared foods are only a satisfying protein away from being a complete meal. To that end, lunch-packers and dinner-cobblers need look no further than the Member's Mark Italian Herb Grilled Chicken. Each package contains five fully-cooked chicken breasts that, as their name suggests, have been marinated in Italian herbs along with garlic and oil. That means those grinding through their Monday through Friday work week have each day covered.
On top of being a ready star for a main course, the grilled chicken can also serve as a handy shortcut to other entrées. Some options that customers share include building a sandwich, adding to a salad, fortifying pre-made soups, making chili, or even quesadillas. Another suggestions would be to cut up the juicy chicken and follow the steps of the best basic chicken salad recipe for your next picnic. The Italian herbs will add a little something extra when paired with the smoky bacon, crisp celery and onion, and the tangy mayonnaise.
Stuffed Peppers
Bread may be a widely popular option as an edible bowl to eat foods out of, but it isn't the only choice. Peppers are another classic pick and Member's Mark Stuffed Peppers are adored as an all-in-one meal. Each package of six contains orange, red, and yellow bell peppers packed with a mix of ground beef, long grain rice, grated Romano cheese, an Italian tomato sauce, and more. Though the dish takes just under an hour the first time you cook it, if you've got any leftovers, customers assure a quick reheat is just as satisfying as the first bite.
As prepared as they are, many reviews agree that one addition is needed to really make this dish a winner. Whether bottled, canned, or jarred, a package of your preferred tomato sauce or even just diced tomatoes is advised. Some customers find the peppers to be a tad dry without the extra sauce. Of course, you can also sprinkle on more cheese to your heart's content.
Cobb Salad
Typically a go-to of mine when visiting a new diner to see how it measures up to places I've eaten in the past, some of my favorite Cobb salads have been served as daunting mountains of food. The same can be said of the Member's Mark Cobb Salad. While I wouldn't go as far as to say it has nine servings like the package suggests, I can confirm there is plenty to feed myself and my wife with leftovers.
A great detail about the salad fans love is how the ingredients are arranged such that you can portion how much of each you actually want. Unlike the absolute hatred that celebrity chef Scott Conant has expressed for raw red onion, I can do with or without the added bite. That said, if everyone digging in is in agreement on the bleu cheese, bacon, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and grilled chicken, skip the stirring when you mix it up. Instead, add however much of the avocado ranch dressing you want, put the lid back on, and hold it tight as you give the lot a good shake for a fairly even coating and distribution.
Key Lime Pie
As the name suggests, Key lime pie is readily associated with the Sunshine State, where it's been named the official state pie. While the Florida origins of the pie may be debated, it remains undisputed that sweet savorers associate the dessert with warm weather and subtropical climes. Where it concerns the Member's Mark Key Lime Pie, high praise finds many deeming it as good or better than what they get at restaurants and a native Floridian even dubbed the taste "spot on" to what their home state produces.
No one aspect of the pie is credited for that success. In fact, customer reviews speak positively of the sweet filling — albeit too sweet for some — and the cookie crust. Others suggest the vanilla whipped topping is good enough to enjoy on its own. For those who find it to be too much pie to get through in a timely fashion, customers in agreement recommend portioning out slices and freezing them for later. Then you can enjoy the pie on a whim either as-is or with some fresh fruit on top.
Pinwheel Tray
Shortcuts for entertaining guests are among the key appeals of shopping for prepared foods. So it should come as little surprise that one of the top picks for Sam's Club members offers enough servings to give a taste to at least 40 people. The Member's Mark Assorted Pinwheel Wraps Party Tray comes with just that many of the wraps; half buffalo chicken and half sun-dried tomato chicken.
If that's more food than you're after, the warehouse chain also sells smaller packs of either option that contain 10 pinwheels apiece. The buffalo chicken wraps are paired with provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, lettuce, and a buffalo cream cheese spread on lavash flatbread while the other wraps differ with the sun-dried tomato cream cheese spread. Considering reviews attest to their being enjoyed by adults and kids alike, the trays also make for a convenient way to knock out packed school lunches for the week in advance.
Mediterranean Kale Pasta Salad
Most shoppers who've committed to a membership at a warehouse chain like Sam's Club are motivated by some variation of bulk buying and/or savings. While those may be the reasons they'll ultimately keep coming back, some attribute their initial decision to having tried the Member's Mark Mediterranean Kale Pasta Salad. Arguably the best compliment one of the club's prepared foods can receive, quite a few reviews tell the tale of getting a taste of the mix of shredded kale and pasta before deciding continued access to be a must.
In addition to the greens and macaroni, the pasta salad is comprised of sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese, a basil garlic oil blend, and white balsamic vinegar. As for how customers enjoy it, plenty are satisfied with it alone while others like adding it to a meal as a side or starter. Still more suggest a volume increase with extra vegetables like carrots or peppers.
Tiramisu Cake
For sweet savings without sacrificing on the satisfaction, many customers turn to the Member's Mark Tiramisu Cake. Ready to serve up to eight, this dessert is a simple go-to for any get together or random indulgence without the fuss. Especially appealing is the fact that the cake many consider to be restaurant quality doesn't come burdened with the heft of a restaurant price tag. Instead the entire tiramisu costs less than an average entrée goes for at most casual restaurants.
According to Sam's Club, the dessert that members go gaga over is "handcrafted the old-fashioned way." This means soaking the ladyfingers in espresso, layering on mascarpone cream, and dusting the whole thing with cocoa powder. Noticeably absent from the dish is the presence of any wines or liqueurs. While Marsala is considered the absolute best for use in tiramisu, an amaretto, brandy, or coffee liqueur, like Kahlúa, are among the standout alternatives recommended by Dragonfly Cakes CEO Odette D'Aniello. Naturally, those desiring the something extra a touch of booze may add to the dessert can readily pair a slice of cake with a nightcap enjoyed responsibly.
Sushi
More than a mere single item from Sam's Club, the final prepared food on the list is actually it's own category. As with many grocery store chains, the warehouse embraces the popularity of sushi and offers a wide variety of options by FujiSan. As explained by the company servicing corporations, grocery stores, and warehouses — among others — each roll is prepared on location rather than getting shipped from some production facility.
As a result, whether customers go for a spicy California roll, a cucumber avocado roll, tempura, or one of the various combo platters, they are assured of the freshness of the sushi. The on-site craftsmanship isn't the only appeal, according to parent company Walmart. Expanding the Member's Mark brand to include sushi is part of the effort of its "Made Without" goals, eliminating the use of artificial ingredients, like colors and sweeteners, wherever possible. Now the sushi has become a staple for many members as customers report sharing trays for meals throughout the week.
Methodology
Determining which Sam's Club prepared foods customers consider the best required consensus. This was found through a combination of reviews on the warehouse chain's website, opinions voiced on social media and forums, as well as firsthand experience from years spent as a member. The list is not intended to be a ranking and does not rule out opinions may vary.