The 1979 Cookbook That Belongs In Every Kitchen, According To Alton Brown

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There are so many cookbooks on the market at the moment that knowing which ones are actually worth your money can be a challenge. But sometimes, nothing really does beat the classics: TV personality and chef Alton Brown recommends that every kitchen keep a copy of "The Joy of Cooking," specifically the 1979 version.

The recommendation — which is shared by many — makes particular sense once you crack the spine. The 1975 "Joy" was not merely a stack of dinner ideas — it contained a whopping 4,500 recipes alongside reference material on ingredients and techniques. Want to know how to do everything from the basics, like baking bread, to fiddlier things, like making tahini or dealing with game? The book has your back.

Such breadth feels suited to Brown, who has always favored home cooking — one of the reasons he has never owned a restaurant — and whose "Good Eats" mixed cooking with science, history, and technique. It also explains why "Joy" appears on our list of collection-worthy vintage cookbooks. A trendy cookbook might teach you this year's dinner fad, while "Joy" gets you through decades of tried-and-tested classics.