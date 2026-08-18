A tasty pasta salad and a top-tier sandwich share surprising culinary overlap. Both shine when the contained ingredients offer variety, yet not excess. The two benefit from fresh vegetables and a zippy vinaigrette, yet not enough to saturate each respective dish. Crossover options run aplenty; consider our pickle du jour, giardiniera, for example.

The tangy pickled vegetable medley — consisting of ingredients like carrots, celery, peppers, cauliflower, onions, and more — most commonly tops sandwiches like Chicago's Italian beef, New Orleans' muffaletta, and an Italian sub. Yet the condiment is an equally great fit for pasta salads, too. Full of variously textured crunchy vegetables, a sharp, tangy flavor, and aromatics, it's a powerhouse addition right out of the jar. You can buy a spicy or mild version, dictating the dish's character. Not to mention, giardiniera comes packaged with oil, which makes for an easy dressing foundation.

You can stir in additional flavorings like mustard, vinegar, or honey — hecl, you can even invent giardiniera-naise, or keep the condiment as is, adding more oil if necessary. Then, to really let the giardiniera base shine, mix it in with warm noodles, letting the pasta salad cool alongside the ingredients. You can round out the dish with further accouterments, but a trusty foundation is set — either store-bought or homemade giardiniera will effortlessly enhance a pasta salad.