Why Norway's Best-Selling Beer Isn't In American Stores
Beer drinkers love a regional lager or pilsner, with Norway's market being no different. The country's best-selling brew is the Ringnes pilsner, sold in the Scandinavian nation since 1886. Historically crafted by an Oslo-based brewery, the pilsner carries a long-running heritage and is still served ubiquitously throughout the region. Yet unlike European favorites such as Czechia's Pilsner Urquell or Belgium's Stella Artois, it's not a brew you'll spot in the USA.
The explanation is relatively straightforward; the import expenses are simply too steep. Although Rignes is now owned by the Danish Carlsberg Group — the fourth-largest beer producer worldwide according to a 2024 BaarthHaas ranking — it's not a beer you'll often find promoted outside Norway. Some products under the Carlsberg umbrella, like the French 1664 Blanc, are widely exported. Yet the conglomerate maintains a narrow regional distribution with Ringnes.
While there's no official explanation, Norway's alcohol market is likely a contributing factor. Booze in Norway is expensive, due to both the cost of living and government regulation. Beer (as well as other alcohol) above 4.75% ABV is restricted to federally operated Vinmonopolet stores. Not to mention, there are also taxes attached to brews above 0.7% ABV, as well as all packaged alcohol. At 4.6% ABV, Ringnes Pilsner circumvents the monopolized sale, but distributing beer is nevertheless expensive — a reason why the Carlsberg-backed brand has found so much success. So, especially with Ringnes beer's straightforward lager flavor, this all adds up to operating expenses that don't justify export.
The Ringnes Brewery primarily focuses on an easy-drinking pilsner
Despite Ringnes Pilsner's long-time consumption, you can expect a taste much like any standard cold beer. The brew's slightly hoppy and malty flavors make for easy drinking but without much of a unique character — we imagine it pairs well with hot dogs, which Norway happens to be obsessed with. "Ringnes is a local brand for brand-loyal Norwegians really," stated a Reddit user. On a different Norway Reddit thread — centered around importing the brand into Finland — commenters echoed the sentiment: "Spending money to get Ringnes beer shipped to your location is money wasted."
Still, the Ringnes brewery has released a few beers that offer something different. The brand's responsible for a Christmas-themed Julebokk, a unique bock beer designated for winter drinking. In line with the country's successful craft beer industry, the brand even partnered with Brooklyn Brewery founder Garrett Oliver to craft a limited release spin on the style in 2012. So while the brewery's standard offerings don't justify an American export, travel to Norway, and there are a few Ringnes beers worth sampling.