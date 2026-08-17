Beer drinkers love a regional lager or pilsner, with Norway's market being no different. The country's best-selling brew is the Ringnes pilsner, sold in the Scandinavian nation since 1886. Historically crafted by an Oslo-based brewery, the pilsner carries a long-running heritage and is still served ubiquitously throughout the region. Yet unlike European favorites such as Czechia's Pilsner Urquell or Belgium's Stella Artois, it's not a brew you'll spot in the USA.

The explanation is relatively straightforward; the import expenses are simply too steep. Although Rignes is now owned by the Danish Carlsberg Group — the fourth-largest beer producer worldwide according to a 2024 BaarthHaas ranking — it's not a beer you'll often find promoted outside Norway. Some products under the Carlsberg umbrella, like the French 1664 Blanc, are widely exported. Yet the conglomerate maintains a narrow regional distribution with Ringnes.

While there's no official explanation, Norway's alcohol market is likely a contributing factor. Booze in Norway is expensive, due to both the cost of living and government regulation. Beer (as well as other alcohol) above 4.75% ABV is restricted to federally operated Vinmonopolet stores. Not to mention, there are also taxes attached to brews above 0.7% ABV, as well as all packaged alcohol. At 4.6% ABV, Ringnes Pilsner circumvents the monopolized sale, but distributing beer is nevertheless expensive — a reason why the Carlsberg-backed brand has found so much success. So, especially with Ringnes beer's straightforward lager flavor, this all adds up to operating expenses that don't justify export.