Does Chilled Beer Need To Stay Cold?

A pervasive myth about beer is that once it's cold, it must stay that way to prevent the infamous "skunking" effect. However, while it's best to store beer in a relatively chill environment, temperature fluctuations have very little effect on how it tastes.

When brewers package beer, some amount of oxygen finds its way into each unit, regardless of how careful they are. Over time, oxidation occurs, a chemical process that interacts with the various compounds in your beverage to produce a slightly off taste. This process is largely dependent on temperature, which is why most beers are stored, if not served, below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. While a beer is certainly more vulnerable to oxidation once it's warmed up, the fact that it went from cold to warm plays no part in this chemical reaction.

This is why, historically, producers stored beer in cellars before modern refrigeration. Still, some beers are best served warm, like stouts and doppelbocks, especially if they have complex flavor profiles that may be less obvious to a chill-numbed tongue. While you wouldn't want to heat your beer on the stove or let it sit in the sun, allowing it to slowly approach room temperature, or even storing it for a couple of months, shouldn't have any adverse effects.