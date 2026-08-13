Elevate Your Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte With These 5 Ordering Tips

As summer heat transitions to crisp nights, and the green we see on the trees begins to fade to yellow, red, and brown, if you listen, you can hear it: the sound of a barista unpacking pumpkin spice sauce. While Starbucks has fun seasonal drinks all year round, like summertime's visually striking new Blue Coconut line, we all collectively hold our breath for a certain gourd. Fortunately, the fall-themed menu drops on Tuesday, August 25 this year, so get your cozy sweaters and flannel pajamas ready. Along with returning favorites like pecan and new additions like banana bread-inspired drinks and a cider-chai hybrid the coffee chain is calling Chaider, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is clearly the headliner in the hearts (and mouths) of customers. And if you're looking to kick it up a notch or two, you've come to the right place.

PSLs can be easily customized, like all of Starbucks' many drinks, so if you're looking for the pumpkin spice with something a little extra, don't hesitate to ask — whether it's extra sauce, added spices, or getting creative with other syrups. And remember: If one of these PSL upgrades catches your eye, you shouldn't wait too long to place an order because before you know it, the winter lineup will be rolling out.