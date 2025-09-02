Take Boxed Cake Mix Up A Notch With Your Favorite Chocolate Bar

The beauty of boxed cake mix is its convenience, so any toppings should be the same way. Typically, cakes are frosted (or sometimes iced, but beware that these are not the same thing), and this can be store-bought or homemade. Either way, frosting offers added moisture and fluffiness, contrasting the denser texture of the cake, and even hiding any imperfections or dryness. Still, the people want variety in their cake toppings, and you can actually use your favorite chocolate bar in place of traditional options.

Right when your cake comes out of the oven and is nice and hot, layer a whole slab of your chocolate of choice on top. Depending on the size, you might need more than one bar, and the more you include, the more decadent and delicious the final result will be. After a couple of minutes, the chocolate should be slightly melted, and you can take a spoon or knife and spread it all over. Alternatively, place your chocolate and then pop it back in the oven for a minute. This topping will be smooth, creamy, and rich. Even better, the flavor will be undiluted, so it will be like two desserts in one.