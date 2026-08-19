BBQ Lovers Agree: These Are The 14 Best Spots For Beef Ribs In The US
Ribs are a beloved part of a barbecue spread, but everyone seems to have a different opinion on how to cook them and flavor them. Some like Kansas City-style, while others prefer the thick smoke rings and hard bark of central Texas BBQ. Then there's the debate over whether pork or beef ribs are superior. There's no easy answer, as it generally comes down to personal preference and perhaps where you live, since each region has its own barbecuing traditions.
Pork ribs are more common because they tend to be cheaper, but beef ribs are larger and meatier, even if they do tend to be expensive. Beef ribs are also typically seen as more of a Texas specialty, but the oversized meat can be adjusted and elevated in a variety of ways. The restaurants on this list range from traditional beef ribs with a thick bark and simple seasoning to more daring flavors. But whatever style you enjoy, fans say these spots are among the best in the nation.
Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas
Franklin Barbecue began in a roadside trailer in 2009. The owners, Aaron and Stacy Franklin, turned that humble start into a restaurant people wait hours to try. The business will even let you borrow a chair in case you get tired while standing in line to get inside. In addition to sausages, turkey, pulled pork, and brisket, the eatery offers coveted beef ribs on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday each week.
People call the item their absolute favorite. One person said the ribs were wonderful, and their party enjoyed them thoroughly. The meat gets better as you chew, and the exterior crust is crunchy without being overpowering. The rib is incredibly moist, and one fan said the meat was worth the three hours they'd waited for it.
900 E. 11th Street, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 653-1187
Heritage Barbecue in San Juan Capistrano, California
Founded in 2020, Heritage Barbecue is serving Texas-style meats in California. The owners, Daniel and Brenda Castillo, started the business using a converted oil drum as a smoker, and that spirit of innovation carries over into their food. The restaurant sells seasonal salads, tacos, sandwiches, and rotating specials. One of those is the weekend-only beef ribs, which are incredibly hard to get as they sell out within just a few hours of opening.
Customers have called the meat phenomenal, and the ribs easily fall off the bone. The item melts in people's mouths, and one reviewer said the taste was unbelievable. Another guest said ribs don't get any more tender than what Heritage is selling, so the meal is worth a wait in line or making a special trip to try.
31721 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
There's no publicly listed phone number
Killen's Barbecue in Pearland, Texas
Founded in 2013, Killen's Barbecue bills itself as "the best barbecue, period." Fans of the spot are quick to agree. The restaurant has been honored with a Michelin Bib Gourmand nod twice and sells a variety of meats and sides six days a week. The beef ribs are among the business's most highly praised items, with some people driving from states away for them.
People call the beef ribs the restaurant's best item, as well as one of the best ribs they've had. One person was hooked after trying beef ribs for the first time at Killen's, while another guest compared the massive meat treats to heaven. A reviewer declared the ribs were cooked to perfection, and one patron said it was tender enough to be meat butter. The bark is dark, and the meat is juicy, beefy, and succulent. Fans declare you don't need sauce for the meat, but if you opt for it, be sure to grab some white bread to mop up the plate afterward.
Multiple locations
Cattleack Barbecue in Farmer's Branch, Texas
Cattleack Barbecue has a memorable name and even more memorable food. It started in 2013 as a catering venture that opened one day a week to customers. The spot proved so popular that the owners decided to open from Wednesday to Friday each week, along with the first Saturday of each month. With such limited hours, you might think that the business wouldn't be as well known as it is. But the quality earned locals' respect, and word spread even further than before. Over a decade later, people travel to the restaurant to try the incredible brisket, ribs, and pork belly before it sells out.
The beef ribs get an amazing bark from a pastrami rub, which one fan called probably the best thing they've eaten at a barbecue place. The meat melts in guests' mouths, with one person saying it was heaven. A reviewer declared it rich, succulent, and unmatched, with an aromatic exterior that matches the tender interior perfectly.
13628 Gamma Road, Farmers Branch, TX 75244
(972) 805-0999
Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor, Texas
Louie Mueller (pronounced Miller) Barbecue is legendary among Texas restaurants. Opened in 1949, the business has been called "the cathedral of smoke," thanks to the massive amounts of food it cooks each year. The central-Texas landmark received a James Beard Foundation American Classics award in the late 2000s, which honored the spot's deep community roots.
The massive beef ribs are seasoned with salt and pepper before being cooked for hours to impart a distinct smoky flavor and rosy ring around the meat. The ribs are stupendously tender, and fans say the steak-on-a-bone is well worth the drive. Guests call the ribs the star of the show at Mueller's and report the massive treat doesn't disappoint. The bark is crisp, flavorful, and among the best bites in all of barbecue, according to multiple guests. Even though the ribs are a bit pricey, they're often around two pounds, and customers say they're worth the money.
206 W. Second Street, Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 352-6206
Hometown Bar-B-Que in Red Hook, Brooklyn, New York
Hometown Bar-B-Que is one of New York's best spots for slow-cooked brisket, spare ribs, pastrami, and chicken. The food is pit-cooked over oak to give it a smoky flavor that isn't overpowered by the wood. First opened in Red Hook, Brooklyn, in 2013, the restaurant now has two other locations — one in Industry City and another in Miami.
Fans say the huge ribs fall off the bone and are very juicy. They have a deeply smoky flavor that people call delicious and are big enough to share. Customers say they're the standout item on Hometown's menu, with some declaring them their favorite thing to get there. One person called the food some of the best barbecue they've had anywhere, particularly the beef ribs. These dino-sized pieces of meat have been labeled Jurassic, and reviewers say they have the right kind of tug when separating from the bone.
Multiple locations
Tanker BBQ Co. in Wichita, Kansas
One of the newest restaurants on this list, Tanker BBQ Co. has made a huge impression on barbecue fans in just a few short years. Started as a pop-up in 2023, the business quickly moved into a brick-and-mortar a year later. While the spot doesn't have a dedicated website, they do let fans know what's on the menu via social media pages. The low-key strategy is working, and fans can't get enough of the flavorful food, especially the beef ribs.
One person claimed the massive bone-in meat made their heart smile, which is quite a compliment. Many call them amazing and the best ribs in Wichita. Some suggest trying the delicious meat with the restaurant's sweet heat sauce for an extra kick. Fans have also declared that the beef ribs are among the best bites of 'que a person will ever have.
Tanker BBQ Co. (no website)
620 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67213
(316) 461-1413
Little Miss BBQ in Phoenix, Arizona
The founders of Little Miss BBQ started their obsession with Kansas City-style barbecue by competing in several competitions. While the first one didn't go so well, they were soon taking first prize for brisket. Using a custom-made smoker for their meats and sides, Little Miss has gained a reputation for some of the best barbecue west of Texas. Based in Arizona, the business sells pulled pork, several types of sausages, pastrami, and turkey breast. But you can only get the famous beef short ribs Thursday through Saturday.
The spot was voted the best barbecue in the U.S., and fans highly recommend the joint and the beef ribs. The massive rack is cooked for up to 10 hours, resulting in smoky, melt-in-your-mouth ribs. Some say these are the best ribs they've ever had, and to be sure to visit if you're there when the oversized meat is on the menu.
Multiple locations
Terry Black's Barbecue in Austin, Texas
After running a family barbecue business in Lockhart, Texas for years, Mike Black and his siblings decided to conquer Austin. The crew opened Terry Black's Barbecue there, named for their father, and continued expanding into nine different locations. The restaurant is known for brisket, chopped beef, a variety of sides, and, of course, beef ribs.
Fans call the beef ribs unforgettable, heavenly, and amazing, with one customer saying that's where the establishment truly shines. Another patron agreed, noting that the beef ribs are the star of the show at Blacks. The bark is flavorful, with a large smoke ring, and the meat melts in patrons' mouths. Others say they dream of the ribs, and a guest declared them the best thing they'd ever eaten. If that's not enough praise, customers have also called them mouth-watering and life-altering, and their favorite thing at the restaurant.
Multiple locations
Roxie's BBQ in Tahlequah, Oklahoma
In business for several decades, Roxie's BBQ is a family-owned restaurant making Oklahoma-style barbecue. One of over a dozen kinds of regional barbecue traditions and sauces, Oklahoma-style lets the flavor of the meat shine by not adding sauce before or during cooking. Roxie's meat is sold by the pound or on a variety of sandwiches, and there are also desserts to finish off the meal. But it's the Saturday-only special of larger-than-life beef ribs that really get people's attention.
Customers say the dino ribs are perfectly cooked and are smoked with a combination of hickory and pecan wood. The oversized ribs have great seasoning, are wonderfully tender, and are called delicious by guests. One person said the ribs were amazing and moist enough to fall right off the bone.
16407 Hwy 10, Tahlequah, OK 74464
(918) 457-7712
Dampf Good BBQ in Cary, North Carolina
Named for the two brothers who founded the restaurant, Dampf Good BBQ started as a pop-up in 2021. The brothers have found a spot to park their oversized smoker, and the enterprise is turning out some of the best 'que in North Carolina. The Texas-style food includes brisket, turkey, sausage, and both pork and beef ribs. But it's the beef ribs that really catch people's attention. Not only are they huge, but the bark and smoke ring from hours of cooking give them incredible flavor that a Michelin Guide reviewer noticed.
The food is good enough that people will travel to taste it, even spending over an hour in line for a plate. Fans call the dino ribs over-the-top decadent and are thrilled the massive beef-on-bone treat is served every time the spot is open. Numerous people say these are the best ribs they've ever had, and note the ribs alone are worth the trip. They do sell out fast though, so if you're worried you won't be able to try them, place an order online to have the meat set aside for you. You won't be sorry you did.
6800 Good Hope Church Road, Cary, NC 27519
(847) 387-7469
L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge in Lincolnwood, Illinois
L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge treats hungry customers to slow-cooked barbecue and supper-club-style meals in a building from the 1950s. The former inn became L. Woods in 1999 and is known for its fried cheese curds, Old Fashioned cocktails, and a variety of steaks and seafood. While it might seem odd to have barbecue thrown into the mix, the restaurant makes it all work, and fans keep coming back for more.
The spot is known for both baby back ribs (pork) and Wagyu beef ribs, which come with regular or spicy devil sauce. Beef ribs have a more robust flavor and are more fatty, which means they become incredibly tender when allowed to cook for hours. And the Wagyu ribs here meet both those expectations. People call them amazing, with one person saying they were to die for. Another customer reported the meat was some of the best ribs they'd ever had and was particularly impressed with the kick the devil sauce gave them.
Jack Stack Barbecue in Kansas City, Missouri
Jack Stack has been serving barbecue since the late 1950s. The restaurant began as a storefront stand and has now become a chain with six locations. The founder, Russ Fiorella, set his food apart by smoking it with fragrant, flavorful hickory wood, and the gamble paid off in a big way. Not only is Jack Stack Barbecue respected by the picky connoisseurs in Kansas City, but the company ships its gourmet meat and sides all over the country. Two of the most sought-after items are the beef back ribs and the crown prime beef ribs.
Customers have called the beef ribs awesome and say the meaty treat makes the restaurant one of their favorite places in Kansas City. Another person declared the ribs the best barbecue they'd ever tasted. In addition to the regular beef ribs being outstanding, the crown prime beef ribs are called the holy grail of barbecue by one fan.
Multiple locations
Bain Barbecue in Memphis, Tennessee
Bain Barbecue is something of an anomaly among its neighbors. This Texas-style joint is located in Memphis, Tennessee, and as any good 'que fan can tell you, Texas is known for beef, like brisket, while Memphis is a pork town. Bain's devotion to pit-smoking with real wood turns the ribs, sausage, and wings into fall-off-the-bone delicacies. The restaurant is fairly new, having been established in 2021 as a food truck. But it didn't take long for the roving spot to become a brick-and-mortar that people now travel hours to try.
One of the business's big draws only happens on the weekend, when Bain's serves oversized beef ribs. These "dino" ribs have gotten respect from Memphis locals, with one fan declaring that the restaurant is the only place in town they'd trust to get a beef rib from. Another customer said they would definitely visit again after the beef ribs blew them away. The item is so popular that the spot sells out of them quickly, causing some people to have to try several times to even get one. But when they do, the quality of the product, including the bark and seasoning, earns high praise.
Multiple locations
Methodology
Deciding which beef ribs should be on this list involved narrowing down dozens of different barbecue restaurants across the country. I had to examine several factors, such as the overall customer experience, the value and taste of the ribs, if they were regularly available, and the prices. I then combed through social media posts, comment threads, professional reviews, and user review sites. Only the barbecue joints with the most positive reviews across several platforms were chosen for the final list.