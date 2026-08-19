BBQ Lovers Agree: These Are The 14 Best Spots For Beef Ribs In The US

Ribs are a beloved part of a barbecue spread, but everyone seems to have a different opinion on how to cook them and flavor them. Some like Kansas City-style, while others prefer the thick smoke rings and hard bark of central Texas BBQ. Then there's the debate over whether pork or beef ribs are superior. There's no easy answer, as it generally comes down to personal preference and perhaps where you live, since each region has its own barbecuing traditions.

Pork ribs are more common because they tend to be cheaper, but beef ribs are larger and meatier, even if they do tend to be expensive. Beef ribs are also typically seen as more of a Texas specialty, but the oversized meat can be adjusted and elevated in a variety of ways. The restaurants on this list range from traditional beef ribs with a thick bark and simple seasoning to more daring flavors. But whatever style you enjoy, fans say these spots are among the best in the nation.