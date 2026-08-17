Ditch The Tomatoes And Make A Refreshing Salsa With Cucumbers Instead
If you've ever had Mexican food, you've probably reached for a bowl of tangy, spicy salsa to give your meal a little zing. But while Mexican cuisine has a wide variety of salsas made with just as many different types of ingredients, many Americans associate this condiment with a single fruit: tomatoes. But there are other great actors that can star in your salsa, including cucumbers. Few veggies are as cool as cucumbers, and they feature in numerous sauces and condiments throughout the world, from creamy Eastern European sides to sweet-and-sour Southeast Asian dipping sauces, which balance out the rich, bold flavors of entrees. As such, the juicy green produce fits naturally into their Mexican equivalent.
Cucumbers have a pleasantly crunchy texture that can replace ingredients like onions in a tomato-based salsa or pico de gallo, making these relatives of melons an ideal choice when you want to make this sauce but have few ingredients on hand. They also absorb flavors beautifully while still retaining their own distinct properties, and the flavors permeate the vegetable more deeply the longer your salsa sits.
All you need to replace tomatoes in your salsa is a cucumber, salt, acid, and seasonings. Salting the diced cukes and letting them sit for about 10 minutes draws out excess moisture, which helps prevent a watery final product (though rinsing and squeezing the drained cucumbers also removes extra salt while preserving their crunch). Finish the mixture with citrus juice or vinegar alongside seasonings — like fresh cilantro and serrano chiles — and you just made your new favorite salsa.
Your supermarket's produce section is your gateway to a world of unique salsas
Cucumbers aren't the only vegetable that can replace tomatoes as the hero in your salsa quest. Think about the elements of a standard tomato salsa that aren't red: onion, cilantro, and chile. You don't need to cancel Taco Tuesday because you only have a couple of these items on hand. You can make an onion salsa by following the same technique as with a cucumber salsa, or chop up cilantro for an herbaceous dip for a macaroni and cheese quesadilla. And if you love hot and spicy foods, you can even make chiles the focus of your salsa instead of just a seasoning.
For a peppery kick to your salsa, use finely chopped radishes and prepare them like you would cucumbers. Red radishes will impart a beautiful blush color, but daikon is another great option. You don't need to rely on fresh vegetables, either, as even a bag of frozen corn kernels will give you a sweet, golden salsa that can contrast with a spicy taco filling, like saucy birria, in both color and flavor. Chopped frozen string beans can also add freshness and vegetal notes to Mexican dishes, and they're a great option for adding green to your meal if you forgot to grab a head of lettuce for your nachos.
Tomatoes aren't the only fruit that can star in this condiment, either, and some sweeter options offer a welcome change of pace. A grilled pineapple salsa recipe is a perfect example, but you don't need to go the tropical route. Chopped apples or pears work fabulously well, too, and you can even make a fall-themed salsa with chipotle peppers, a dash of cinnamon, and a drizzle of apple cider vinegar.