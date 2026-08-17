Ditch The Tomatoes And Make A Refreshing Salsa With Cucumbers Instead

If you've ever had Mexican food, you've probably reached for a bowl of tangy, spicy salsa to give your meal a little zing. But while Mexican cuisine has a wide variety of salsas made with just as many different types of ingredients, many Americans associate this condiment with a single fruit: tomatoes. But there are other great actors that can star in your salsa, including cucumbers. Few veggies are as cool as cucumbers, and they feature in numerous sauces and condiments throughout the world, from creamy Eastern European sides to sweet-and-sour Southeast Asian dipping sauces, which balance out the rich, bold flavors of entrees. As such, the juicy green produce fits naturally into their Mexican equivalent.

Cucumbers have a pleasantly crunchy texture that can replace ingredients like onions in a tomato-based salsa or pico de gallo, making these relatives of melons an ideal choice when you want to make this sauce but have few ingredients on hand. They also absorb flavors beautifully while still retaining their own distinct properties, and the flavors permeate the vegetable more deeply the longer your salsa sits.

All you need to replace tomatoes in your salsa is a cucumber, salt, acid, and seasonings. Salting the diced cukes and letting them sit for about 10 minutes draws out excess moisture, which helps prevent a watery final product (though rinsing and squeezing the drained cucumbers also removes extra salt while preserving their crunch). Finish the mixture with citrus juice or vinegar alongside seasonings — like fresh cilantro and serrano chiles — and you just made your new favorite salsa.