15 American Whiskey Brands Under $25 Per Bottle
American whiskey is as varied and diverse a field of liquor as French wine, Scottish liquor, and Japanese sake. Whether you're looking for a cheap whiskey with top-shelf taste or seeking to explore new types without breaking the bank, there are plenty of extremely reliable brands for under $25 a bottle.
While more affordable bottles from well-known brands are a great place to start, don't be afraid to experiment with labels you may not recognize. Oftentimes, established distillers feel they can charge a bit more because customers know what they're getting, whereas smaller businesses produce affordable bottles to gain entry to the market. One of the best ways to find out what you're getting beforehand is to know where the whiskey comes from. Tennessee whiskey, for example, has a wide range in quality but a distinct taste (smooth and sweet) that can help you identify flavor before walking out of the store.
You may also want to steer clear of larger bottles sold at the same price point as a standard, 750-milliliter size whiskey. For example, a $20 750ml bottle will likely be a higher quality than a $20 liter-sized one, which may end up tasting like ordering a well drink at a bar. Still, prices vary quite a bit depending on the store, location, and distance from the distiller, so it won't always be a perfect indicator of quality — and please note that prices listed here may not be the same as at your location.
Jack Daniel's Black Old No. 7 is a tried and true classic
If ever there was an entry point for Tennessee whiskey, it's the iconic Jack Daniel's Black Old No.7. Available just about anywhere, almost always affordable, and emblematic of the charcoal filter that defines the state's liquor, it's never a bad option for a general, all-purpose whiskey.
Jack Daniel's Black Old No. 7 can be found at Total Wine for $22.49.
Jim Beam is a no nonsense, all around good bourbon
Bourbon's often defined by its smooth texture, sweet aftertaste, and emphasis on notes of vanilla and oak. As one of Kentucky's best-known distilleries, Jim Beam captures this perfectly and provides a consistently solid product you'll never have trouble keeping in stock at home.
Jim Beam Bourbon can be found at Total Wine for $16.99.
Evan Williams is the best budget bourbon for batch cocktails
While few people would be blown away by the flavor profile of Evan Williams' bourbon, no one can deny that the Kentucky distiller produces a great product for its price point. When you're just looking for something to fill out a batch cocktail recipe, Kentucky's own Evan Williams is a great choice for its unobtrusive, simple taste.
Evan Williams Bourbon can be found at Total Wine for $14.99.
Elijah Craig Straight Rye is too good to be this cheap
While most know Elijah Craig as a producer of decent Kentucky bourbons, it also makes one mean rye. Lacking much of the spice and astringency you find in similar liquors, this bottle is easy to drink, with a lot of nuance for something that costs under $25.
Elijah Craig Straight Rye can be found at Total Wine for $21.19.
Wild Turkey 81 proof is an oaky masterpiece for affordable bourbons
Kentucky's Wild Turkey distillery has always produced affordable bottles, but its 81-proof bourbon is surprisingly good. With rich oakiness from being aged in deeply charred barrels, it's one of the best sipping whiskeys when you're looking for something affordable.
Wild Turkey 81 Proof can be found at Total Wine for $15.99.
Traveller whiskey is a great all-American blend
Distilled by Kentucky's Buffalo Trace as a collaborative product with Grammy-winning singer Chris Stapleton, Traveller encompasses all that's great about American whiskey. It's actually a blend, creating a heady mix of sweet, sharp, and spicy that's hard to find but always worth a buy.
Traveller Whiskey can be found at Total Wine for $16.99.
Bird Dog is serious, sipping flavor without breaking the bank
When it comes to cheap bourbons that taste more expensive than they are, few can compete with Bird Dog's Select Reserve Kentucky bourbon. Full of smooth vanilla and sweet corn, it's also famous for its range of flavored whiskeys, from blackberry to peanut butter.
Bird Dog Select Reserve Kentucky Bourbon can be found at Total Wine for $20.99.
Rough Rider rye is everything great about the liquor
Rye whiskey isn't for everyone, but if you like it, then Long Island Spirits' Rough Rider is the affordable bottle you should keep on hand. Sharp, spicy, and more than a little rough, it captures everything that you might love about the grain in an affordable bottle.
Rough Rider Rye can be found at Total Wine for $18.99.
Fraser & Thompson is where America and Canada meet
A celebrity collaboration with Canadian songwriter Michael Buble, Fraser & Thompson is so quintessentially North American it can't help but be delicious. A bit on the creamier side with strong notes of caramel, it's an interesting liquor to try when you want something new.
Fraser & Thompson can be found at Total Wine for $19.99.
Tincup shows what the Rocky Mountains can do
The Colorado single malt market is taking off, but that doesn't mean the Centennial State doesn't love a good collab. Blending single malt and bourbon before aging in charred barrels for six years, Tincup is the simple, straightforward liquor that captures the breadth of different styles you can find in America.
Tincup American Whiskey can be found at Total Wine for $21.99.
Redemption bourbon is a great entry from Indiana
Although Indiana may not be famous for its bourbon, it certainly produces enough corn. Redemption bourbon shows that the state has its own unique flair, combining the spice of rye with the smooth sugariness of bourbon to create something lovely, sippable, and always worth a buy.
Redemption Bourbon Whiskey can be found at Total Wine for $21.99.
Standard Proof's ginger rye is an eye opening unique take
Rye is already on the rougher side of liquors, strong enough to make your eyes water and put more than a little metaphorical hair on your chest. But Tennessee's Standard Proof takes that a step further with its ginger root rye, something so aromatically potent that it can clear out blocked sinuses better than a dollop of wasabi while still being so delicious that you can't help but come back for more.
Standard Proof Ginger Root Rye can be found at Total Wine for $21.99.
Paddleford Creek pecan bourbon is dessert in a glass
If you loved the sweetness of Fireball but had it ruined during your college years, Paddleford Creek's pecan praline bourbon from Minnesota is the grown-up upgrade you need. Its bourbon is already smoothly excellent, but factor in that extra pecan praline seasoning, and you get something that's sweet enough to sip as dessert.
Paddleford Creek Pecan Praline Bourbon can be found at Total Wine for $22.99.
Gentleman Jack is top-shelf taste for mid-shelf money
When you're ready to upgrade to a higher level of everyday whiskey, Gentleman Jack is the way to go. Taking everything great about its Black Old No. 7 and cranking it up to 11, Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack is a smoother way to enjoy a sippable glass, whether you like it straight, on the rocks, or with a touch of water.
Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack can be found at Total Wine for $22.99.
There's nothing in the world quite like Cherryshine
South Carolina's Holy City Spirits & Distilling Co. managed to produce something truly unique in Cherryshine. Mixing natural cherry and cayenne flavors with whiskey, this will certainly be the star of the party in a fall cocktail.
Cherryshine can be found at Total Wine for $23.99.