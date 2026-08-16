15 American Whiskey Brands Under $25 Per Bottle

American whiskey is as varied and diverse a field of liquor as French wine, Scottish liquor, and Japanese sake. Whether you're looking for a cheap whiskey with top-shelf taste or seeking to explore new types without breaking the bank, there are plenty of extremely reliable brands for under $25 a bottle.

While more affordable bottles from well-known brands are a great place to start, don't be afraid to experiment with labels you may not recognize. Oftentimes, established distillers feel they can charge a bit more because customers know what they're getting, whereas smaller businesses produce affordable bottles to gain entry to the market. One of the best ways to find out what you're getting beforehand is to know where the whiskey comes from. Tennessee whiskey, for example, has a wide range in quality but a distinct taste (smooth and sweet) that can help you identify flavor before walking out of the store.

You may also want to steer clear of larger bottles sold at the same price point as a standard, 750-milliliter size whiskey. For example, a $20 750ml bottle will likely be a higher quality than a $20 liter-sized one, which may end up tasting like ordering a well drink at a bar. Still, prices vary quite a bit depending on the store, location, and distance from the distiller, so it won't always be a perfect indicator of quality — and please note that prices listed here may not be the same as at your location.