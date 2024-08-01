What Does It Mean To Order A Well Drink?

Chances are, if you've been to a dive bar or spent time with drinkers on a budget, you've come across the phrase "well drink." Although bartenders and more knowledgeable customers throw the order around, it's more than possible you never quite figured out what it means. There's no time like the present, as this insight can help you navigate your next happy hour — where well drinks are often offered at a discount — with ease.

Well drinks, to put it simply, are made with more affordable liquor bottles that bartenders keep close at hand in their "well," hence the name. A bartender's well is their station, armed with frequently used alcohols that won't drive up the price of your go-to drink. A well drink is often thought of as a contrast to certain cocktails, which might be advertised to include a particular brand, or a call drink, where the customer specifies or calls out the mid- or top-shelf label they want.

Depending on where you live, you may also hear patrons refer to them as "rail drinks," or request the "house" booze, as these are other terms that signal you want the cheap stuff, though you should confirm with your server to be safe. As for the liquor itself, most professionals stock stations with clear liquors including vodka, gin, and tequila; brown liquors including whiskey and rum; and flavorful additions like vermouth, triple sec, sweet and sour mix, and garnishes. Bars are also increasingly placing mezcal and bitters in the well.