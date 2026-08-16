For A Flavorful Pasta Sauce, Reach For This Italian-Style Canned Soup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As of 2024, the United States is the eighth largest consumer of pasta in the world, with each American consuming over 19 pounds of pasta per year on average (per The International Pasta Organization). It's inexpensive, easy to prepare, and can serve as a blank canvas for culinary creativity — pasta goes with almost anything! However, making the sauce from scratch can be a chore. Sure, you can open a jar of pre-made stuff and call it a day, but it's not quite the same as adding your personal touch. Luckily, there's a middle path that may be your go-to solution for a quick meal: canned garlic parmesan cheese soup.

Campbell's makes this creamy condensed soup (thankfully available online at retailers like Walmart), and it almost begs for you to doctor it up with add-ins. Condensed soup is essentially a reduced version that has twice the concentration of regular soup and a thicker consistency that you can adjust with the liquid of your choice — anything from milk to broth or even booze. This canned soup is made mostly with water and just a touch of cream and contains starches to keep it stable. These features can keep your sauce from splitting when adding acidic elements, like wine or tomatoes.

Fettuccine Alfredo is the obvious choice to test out this hack — just thin it out with some pasta water, add a pat of butter, and enrich it with more cheese. You can also try adding lemon zest and juice to make a summery riff on a classic. It's also a foolproof secret for a quick and easy macaroni and cheese while its thick consistency also makes it an optimal choice for lasagna bolognese, and it works perfectly in an American-style (not Italian) spaghetti carbonara. But there are so many other applications for this product that go beyond Italian cuisine and even beyond pasta.