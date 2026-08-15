15 Companion Plants For Your Blueberries That Will Lead To A Better Harvest

Compared to other berry plants, blueberries can be a bit finicky about their growing conditions. While creating a DIY soil mixture, guaranteeing good drainage, and providing plenty of sun may all help them get started, picking the right companion plants is just as important if you want to maximize your harvest. A companion plant is a second plant that helps your first plant in any number of ways, including by preventing disease or deterring insects.

Like all companion plants, your first step should be finding something that grows in the same conditions blueberries thrive in. They love a soil pH around 4.5 to 5.0, so an area that's just a touch acidic is great for them. While the plant itself may grow fine in partial shade, you'll notice a distinct lack of berries unless you guarantee at least six hours of good sunlight a day. These conditions bode well for plenty of plants, but others like acid-loving nightshades or delicate squashes may struggle in this environment.

You'll also want to avoid planting blueberries near heavy feeders that hog all the nutrients and anything that grows too aggressively. Plants that reproduce through rhizomes, like raspberries and mint, may start out fine, but you'll notice that they tend to take over the patch after a year or two. Still, if a prolific grower doesn't have a very deep root system or if you're fine with them not producing as much as your blueberries, there can still be advantages to putting them in the ground nearby. Provided they aren't showing much competition, most plants are perfectly fine near your bushes.