The Failed McDonald's Menu Item That Celebrated 50 Years Of The Filet-O-Fish

While McDonald's existed before the first CEO, Ray Kroc, betrayed the original founders in 1961, it was under his governance that the company really flourished, spreading far and wide. It was through Kroc's leadership, too, that the fast food chain began its long history of experimenting with new menu items, some of which — like the now-ubiquitous Chicken McNuggets — succeeded beyond his wildest dreams, and others which were not quite so successful. One major win for McDonald's was the Filet-O-Fish. Fifty years after it was first released, McDonald's sought to capitalize on the sandwich's popularity by introducing Fish McBites, but they were an almost immediate fail.

There can be no faulting the McBites' engineering; they were perfectly (as their name suggests) bite-sized, flaky on the inside, with a nice crispy exterior, and only a mild fishiness, thanks to the wild-caught pollock from Alaska of which they consisted, and they came with accompanying containers of tartar sauce for dipping. But for whatever reason, they didn't catch on, and customers seemed underwhelmed by the whole thing. Released in February of 2013, right around Lent, they were removed from the menus completely by April of that same year, so that in total, they spent a whopping two months available to a public who simply did not want them.