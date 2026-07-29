Has McDonald's Ever Had Seafood Items Outside Of The Filet-O-Fish?

McDonald's, with its 40,000-plus locations across the globe, knows a thing or two about success. The home of the iconic Big Mac it keeps raising the bar when it comes to the quality of its burgers, chicken, nuggets, and fries. As varied as the menu is, you may have wondered whether, other than the stalwart Filet-O-Fish, McDonald's has ever served any other forms of seafood. We're here to report that it indeed has.

On not one, not two, but three different occasions, McDonald's has tried to make seafood happen, with varying degrees of success. In one instance, in 2013, the Golden Arches tried to capitalize on the popularity of its Chicken McBites by selling similar Fish McBites, which were served with tartar sauce. They lasted mere months before they were pulled. As part of a targeted campaign along the Mid-Atlantic coast, McDonald's also tested crab cake sandwiches. We don't know if they were made fresh, but people didn't exactly go wild over them, given their access to the real thing.

Finally, maybe you've heard tell of the McLobster, which sounds like a truly heinous crime against seafood. It was essentially McDonald's version of a New England lobster roll, featuring 100% real lobster tossed with mayo, topped with lettuce, and served on a hot dog bun.