This Tartar Sauce Alternative Adds Bold Flavor To Fish Sandwiches

Fish sandwiches always benefit from a bit of creamy sauce, which provides contrasting textures to a crispy fried fillet or rehydrates a slightly overcooked protein. But while tartar sauce may be the most classic option, all you need is yogurt and spices for a quick sauce with tons of flavor that fulfills many of the same roles. In particular, combining yogurt with dill creates a tangy, herbaceous sauce that pairs perfectly with fish.

Much like a great tartar sauce, a good yogurt-based sauce has plenty of creaminess and room for additional seasonings. However, yogurt has one major advantage that tartar sauce doesn't: fermentation. A high-quality yogurt should be absolutely packed with subtle flavors from the Lactobacillus bacteria that make minute chemical changes to milk, giving it acidity that pairs perfectly with its protein-laden heartiness. You can even include your tartar sauce favorites, like capers and lemon juice, alongside the dill for something close to the original but just different enough to deliver a unique flavor.

The biggest difference you'll notice is that Greek yogurt tends to be less runny than mayonnaise. However, you can get the same smooth, spreadable texture by adding a touch more oil or liquid and giving your mixture a vigorous whisking. Take inspiration from other creative ways to use Greek yogurt in the kitchen, like adding a bit of cheese, or even incorporating some directly onto your fish before cooking, to find easy ways to upgrade your sandwich.