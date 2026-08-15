Elevate Your Domino's Pizza With These 5 Ordering Tips

Domino's Pizza is one of the most recognizable and most affordable pizza chains in the U.S. and got its start in 1960 in Ypsilanti, Michigan, a small town outside of Detroit. In the 1990s, it began expanding internationally and now has locations on every continent except Antarctica. The company has impressed fans with what's considered the best stuffed-crust pizza option, which it introduced in 2025. Now, you have the choice of several types of sauces and cheeses you can add to six different crust varieties to come up with your own unique creation. It also offers some incredible deals that allow you to put your imagination to work while paying a low price for something that may come to life from your wildest culinary dreams.

Nevertheless, if you're a long-time Domino's fan, you might have already tried all the combinations it has available. And if you've visited some other independent restaurants, along with some sit-down chains, you might have encountered some more creative options that this Michigan-based takeout pizzeria doesn't seem to offer on its menus. However, that doesn't mean you can't get creative and play around with some of its menu items to create something entirely new. Using a few modifications and some polite requests, you can elevate your Domino's pizza order, arming yourself with the tips below. Just keep in mind that you may not be able to achieve these hacks while ordering online, and they may incur some upcharges, or the staff may not be capable of indulging you, especially if they're busy. Oh, and make sure to leave a nice tip.