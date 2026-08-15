Elevate Your Domino's Pizza With These 5 Ordering Tips
Domino's Pizza is one of the most recognizable and most affordable pizza chains in the U.S. and got its start in 1960 in Ypsilanti, Michigan, a small town outside of Detroit. In the 1990s, it began expanding internationally and now has locations on every continent except Antarctica. The company has impressed fans with what's considered the best stuffed-crust pizza option, which it introduced in 2025. Now, you have the choice of several types of sauces and cheeses you can add to six different crust varieties to come up with your own unique creation. It also offers some incredible deals that allow you to put your imagination to work while paying a low price for something that may come to life from your wildest culinary dreams.
Nevertheless, if you're a long-time Domino's fan, you might have already tried all the combinations it has available. And if you've visited some other independent restaurants, along with some sit-down chains, you might have encountered some more creative options that this Michigan-based takeout pizzeria doesn't seem to offer on its menus. However, that doesn't mean you can't get creative and play around with some of its menu items to create something entirely new. Using a few modifications and some polite requests, you can elevate your Domino's pizza order, arming yourself with the tips below. Just keep in mind that you may not be able to achieve these hacks while ordering online, and they may incur some upcharges, or the staff may not be capable of indulging you, especially if they're busy. Oh, and make sure to leave a nice tip.
Create a light and fresh salad pizza
Caesar salad pizzas are a popular option at some more creative pizzerias, especially ones that provide a more elevated dining experience than the average pizza chain. With a few modifications, you can create a similar pizza at Domino's. Simply order a New York-style crust, which is most similar to the types of flatter, Neapolitan-inspired pizza doughs you'll find at some trendier establishments. Go for no sauce or cheese, and don't add any toppings. Instead, order a chicken Caesar from the chain's salad options along with two packets of Caesar dressing.
If you're going to eat your pizza right away, you can ask the staff to dump the salad over the pizza and drizzle the dressing all over your fresh creation. If you're taking your pizza back home, keep your orders separate until you're ready to eat, and then you can take an extra step that may be a little too much to ask from an employee but will ensure better sauce distribution. Use one packet of dressing to spread over your pizza crust, add the combination of lettuce, grilled chicken, and croutons over it, and then drizzle the other dressing over the entire thing.
Enjoy Southeast Asian-inspired flavors with this ordering tip
Pizza isn't just an Italian thing anymore, and cuisines all over the world have adopted this combination of dough, sauce, toppings, and cheese to create many region-specific flavor combinations that are delicious changes of pace from your typical pie. You can even find some of these creations at international branches of major pizza chains, like durian and pepperoni in China or chicken tikka in Pakistan. But here in the U.S., most pizzerias outside of specialty or immigrant-run establishments may not have any of these options. Nevertheless, with a few simple tips, you can create a sweet and spicy Thai-inspired pie at Domino's.
Any style of crust you like will work with this, although the stuffed crust variety may clash with the flavors of this creation. Order your pizza without sauce, mozzarella, or garlic seasoning. Add pineapple, green peppers, onion, and grilled chicken. In place of the traditional Italian-style cheese, opt for the chain's cheddar cheese blend, which pairs best with the next element you'll add to this pie: mango habanero dipping sauce. Order three to four cups of this sweet and spicy condiment, which has a similar flavor profile to Thai-style chili sauce used for dipping spring rolls, and drizzle them over your new East-meets-West creation. It's a perfect tip for when you can't decide between pizza and Asian takeout.
A few simple requests will give you a pizza version of a favorite Italian entree
Chicken parmesan is one of the most popular menu items at many Italian restaurants, but just because many pizza chains are inspired by this European cuisine doesn't mean you'll find it on their menus unless you get a little creative. Now, Domino's does offer a few baked chicken dishes, and you're going to borrow something from this section of the menu that fuses this favorite restaurant entree and your beloved chain's pie.
Order a pizza with any crust you like, along with extra tomato sauce, mozzarella, and a shredded parmesan and asiago blend. Add a 16-piece portion of plain boneless wings to your order, although you may want to opt for more if you order a larger size of pizza. Now, politely ask the staff to layer the pizza in reverse, starting with chicken, followed by the sauce and three cheeses. Garlic seasoning on your crust is optional but highly recommended. If your folks are concerned about you eating a proper meal and not just pizza, you can now say that you made chicken parmesan and just leave out the part about hacking the Domino's menu to create it.
A little creativity will let you begin your pizza feast with a restaurant-style appetizer
Like most pizza chains, Domino's has options for appetizers and side dishes, but they can feel a little heavy, and your excitement over pizza night may end in regret after you and your posse polished off wings, breadsticks, and a supreme pizza. There are a couple of salads on the menu, but a few simple tweaks to a thin-crust pizza will lead to something more interesting and will impress your friends with your epicurean savvy.
Bruschetta is a favorite finger food on many special occasions, and it features as an appetizer at many Italian restaurants, especially higher-end establishments. It usually consists of a base of crunchy, toasted bread, so you'll want to start with Domino's thin crust without sauce or cheese. Instead, opt for extra diced tomatoes and the chain's parmesan and asiago blend. Request the pizza crust to be baked on its own without any toppings to preserve its crispiness. Once it comes out of the oven, politely ask the staff top it with the tomatoes and cheese, along with the chain's garlic crust seasoning. You'll really upgrade a casual pizza party when you open a box containing this creation.
A deli sandwich on a pizza is possible with one very simple trick
Domino's Pizza has a few hot sandwich options, including one Italian-inspired deli sub that includes toppings you can find in its pizza selections. That makes hacking a sub sandwich pizza a breeze with just one small tweak and a simple request that you can do yourself if employees are just too busy to even process what you're trying to accomplish.
Start off with a hand-tossed pizza. The garlic crust seasoning is optional, but you'll want to opt for no sauce and no mozzarella. Instead, add extra provolone cheese, along with ham, pepperoni, banana peppers, olives, and green peppers. That's about all you're allowed to add to a pizza here, but if you're ordering in person, you may be able to convince the staff to add on some onions, too. As with ordering a sub from a deli, you can customize the toppings at will. Now, here's the part that ties it all together — order a garden salad to dump over your pizza creation and drizzle it with balsamic vinaigrette. Fold it in half like a calzone and cut it into slices, so all the toppings aren't sliding off as you enjoy a piece.