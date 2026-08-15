What Happens When Costco Customers Reach 40 Years Of Membership

Costco does pretty much everything on par with — or even better than — most other warehouse chains out there. Its custom cakes, while a little outdated to order, are widely acclaimed, and its Kirkland Signature store brand products are go-tos over the name brands for many of its shoppers (it's no wonder; the process to become a Kirkland product is rigorous). All this has culminated in some pretty loyal customers since Costco launched under its current name in 1983, a little over 40 years ago, and some of them have been there since the start or near to it. So if you reach the 40 year membership milestone, does anything happen? Does Costco give you a free hot dog and soda combo meal or put your face up on its website? Unfortunately, no, but it does send you something special in the mail.

Costco will send you a fancy new membership card that reads in big, bold type "40+ Year Member," with your new pass in either gold (presumably for Gold Star members, which is a snazzy upgrade) or black, the same as always for Executive members. It comes mounted on a piece of paper with a message that thanks you for being a member, from the CEO himself, Ron Vachris. If being an Executive member already has you feeling superior, only imagine what attaining this rare card would do for your ego.