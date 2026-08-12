This Retro Grape Soda Bottle Is Worth A Small Fortune

If you're an avid antiquer or thrifter, you're probably always on the lookout for certain items, whether for resale or home use. As for heritage products for the kitchen, a cast iron pan or Dutch oven is always a solid find you shouldn't pass up when thrifting, because it can last for centuries and can even be revived if it's worn or rusty. Similarly, your grandma's rare Pyrex dish may be worth a bundle, so it's something to keep an eye out for. But beyond the simply rare items, there are the holy-grail pieces, and this retro soda bottle is one of those. It's an empty antique California Grapine syrup bottle, which sold at auction for $12,650.

The bottle is beautiful, without a doubt, and would look great on a home bar, among other vintage bottles, or, heck, even in its own dedicated protective glass case. But why is it so expensive? It may be no surprise that a rare antique Coca-Cola collectible is worth a staggering amount: The brand has thousands of avid collectors, so it's extremely sought after. But the asking price for this California Grapine syrup is the flip side of collectibility, featuring an almost unheard-of defunct antique brand about which little is known, making it even scarcer.