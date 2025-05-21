This Rare Antique Coke Collectible Is Worth A Staggering Amount Of Money (& Still Counting)

'Out with the old, in with the new' is a good adage if you're trying to Marie Kondo your life or implement the FIFO rule of storing food like a chef (an acronym that stands for first in, first out), but spend enough time among vintage items and you're likely to find some hidden gems. While shopping for antiques, a Reddit user from Florida stumbled upon a perfectly-sealed bottle of Coke that appeared to be from the early 1900s.

The customer, going by username u/partyjam3 bought the bottle two years after initially finding it at the store, a stroke of unbelievable luck considering its potential value. However, it wasn't until a trip to "Antiques Roadshow" that things got really interesting.

The appraisers there had no point of comparison for a sealed bottle from the early 1900s, and could only offer a guess as to the value of the item. In a comment on the Reddit thread, the lucky thrifter who found it reported that the appraisers estimated the bottle to be worth between $1000 and $2000, and possibly more due to it still containing all of its century-old soda.