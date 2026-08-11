The Biggest Steak You Can Order At LongHorn Steakhouse
Today, Americans love steak, but they're also happy to avoid shelling out a lot of money at a fancy restaurant to enjoy it. That's why it's not surprising that a more affordable chain like LongHorn Steakhouse draws a lot of customers. According to Technomic, it ranks sixth in sales among all casual dining chains in the U.S., five spots behind fellow steakhouse Texas Roadhouse, which ranks first (via Nation's Restaurant News). LongHorn's patrons can choose from seven cuts on the menu, and those who want to splurge on the biggest one go for the porterhouse.
Formally trademarked as The LongHorn Porterhouse, the thick-cut steak weighs 22 ounces, two more than the next-largest Outlaw Ribeye. Like all of the chain's beef, it is fresh, not frozen. It's generously sprinkled with one of the three secret signature seasonings, fire-grilled, and then topped with a finishing sauce. A former worker shared on Reddit that the smoky char seasoning, blended to accentuate the meat's grilled flavor, is used for the porterhouse, while another user revealed that the finishing sauce is lemon-flavored and made with soybean oil.
Unsurprisingly, the porterhouse is also the chain's most expensive steak. Prices vary around the country, but typically range from around $36 to $42. Add-ons are available for an extra charge, including roasted mushrooms, grilled jalapeños, or a parmesan crust that's an easy way to level up most of LongHorn's entrees. It also comes with a choice of salad and a side.
LongHorn Steakhouse offers varied steaks and a rich history
A porterhouse is a premium cut that's a combination of strip steak on one side and filet mignon on the other. Because it combines the strip's bold flavor with the filet's velvety tenderness, the well-marbled cut has been dubbed the "king of steaks." It looks like a T-bone because it also has the letter-shaped bone, and the two cuts are nearly identical. However, a porterhouse is thicker and includes more of the prized filet than a T-bone.
While the porterhouse is LongHorn's top-of-the-line offering, the least expensive steak is the Renegade Sirloin, which can be ordered in six- or eight-ounce portions. The most popular is the 12-ounce ribeye, which is known for its marbling. Also notable is Flo's Filet, a tender center cut that's available in six or nine ounces and has been on the menu since the very beginning.
The future chain's first location, then called LongHorn Steaks Restaurant & Saloon, opened in Atlanta in 1981. Despite initial struggles, a rare blizzard that struck the following year helped it survive and grow. It was acquired 25 years later by Darden Restaurants, whose other brands include Olive Garden and Yard House. There were over 600 locations in the U.S. as of June 2026, including several in Puerto Rico. The chain also has a handful of locations in the Philippines and Guam.