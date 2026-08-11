The Biggest Steak You Can Order At LongHorn Steakhouse

Today, Americans love steak, but they're also happy to avoid shelling out a lot of money at a fancy restaurant to enjoy it. That's why it's not surprising that a more affordable chain like LongHorn Steakhouse draws a lot of customers. According to Technomic, it ranks sixth in sales among all casual dining chains in the U.S., five spots behind fellow steakhouse Texas Roadhouse, which ranks first (via Nation's Restaurant News). LongHorn's patrons can choose from seven cuts on the menu, and those who want to splurge on the biggest one go for the porterhouse.

Formally trademarked as The LongHorn Porterhouse, the thick-cut steak weighs 22 ounces, two more than the next-largest Outlaw Ribeye. Like all of the chain's beef, it is fresh, not frozen. It's generously sprinkled with one of the three secret signature seasonings, fire-grilled, and then topped with a finishing sauce. A former worker shared on Reddit that the smoky char seasoning, blended to accentuate the meat's grilled flavor, is used for the porterhouse, while another user revealed that the finishing sauce is lemon-flavored and made with soybean oil.

Unsurprisingly, the porterhouse is also the chain's most expensive steak. Prices vary around the country, but typically range from around $36 to $42. Add-ons are available for an extra charge, including roasted mushrooms, grilled jalapeños, or a parmesan crust that's an easy way to level up most of LongHorn's entrees. It also comes with a choice of salad and a side.