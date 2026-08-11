What's The Company Behind Costco Kirkland Boxed Wine?

When you're trying to ascertain just exactly what company produces any given Costco Kirkland Signature product, you can try to compare ingredients with other brands to figure it out. Sometimes, it's simple and printed right on the label, like the company that makes Kirkland Hard Seltzer. Unfortunately, occasionally brands are outed after a health safety outbreak, as happened when Handsome Brook Farms recalled about 11,000 Kirkland Signature Organic Eggs. However, some items take some serious investigating, which is the case with Kirkland boxed wines. It does appear that the company behind Kirkland boxed wines is Gallo (formerly EJ Gallo).

The sleuths at Moneywise dug into the situation and discovered from an Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau registry that the massive wine syndicate Gallo is linked to Kirkland Signature's California wines, but that may not mean that they're the actual producer. They could be working merely as a distributor or intermediary, but Gallo is certainly involved somewhere along the supply chain.

According to the Wine International Association, Gallo was the world's largest wine company, creating an incredible 3% of the world's total wine supply in 2024. It works with over 3,000 suppliers and has 75 subsidiaries. Gallo is the name behind brands like Barefoot Wine and Turning Leaf. With such a huge production base and so many interconnected businesses, it's likely that Gallo is, in fact, also the name behind Kirkland Signature boxed wines.