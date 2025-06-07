The Popular & Hidden Brand Behind Aldi's Winking Owl Wine

From incredibly inexpensive household items to affordable maple syrup, Aldi is known for its low-priced products. The chain retailer has a few strategies that help it slash prices, but one of the top reasons its groceries are so cheap is the fact that the store sells a number of products under its own private label. One of those products is Winking Owl Wine, which is available exclusively at Aldi, and clocks in at a significantly lower cost than you'd pay for many other boxes and bottles. While exact price may vary by location, most bottles of Winking Owl Wine can be found for $4.39, and come in multiple variations, including a Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Grigio, Moscato, Merlot, and more.

Whether you're an enthusiast of red, white, or rosé, the discount grocer has you covered, but they're not making it on their own. Instead, according to documentation filed with the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, Winking Owl Wine is a product of E.& J. Gallo Winery in Modesto, California. While you won't find this private label product listed on the winery's website, the company does, in fact, supply Aldi with these reasonably priced (and seriously underrated, according to Redditors) wines. The partnership between this Cali-based winery and Aldi isn't a new one, either. In fact, the 92 year old family-owned business appears to have been producing Winking Owl Wine since at least 2004.