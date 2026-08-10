How George Harrison's Love For This Candy Led To A Strange Concert Trend

The phenomenon known as "Beatlemania" hit such a fever pitch in the 1960s that the Beatles' press officer called it "entirely out of control" (per The Guardian). Amid the boundless enthusiasm fans exhibited, concertgoers habitually pelted the famous musicians with candy. Lead guitarist George Harrison inadvertently created the confectionary mayhem when he mentioned in a 1963 television interview that his favorite sweet was a British product called Jelly Babies. Beatles admirers latched onto the factoid and began mailing Jelly Babies to the band en masse, as well as chucking the candies at the Fab Four during their concerts.

Jelly Babies are baby-shaped gummy candies, akin to U.S. treats like Sour Patch Kids or gummy bears. When the Beatles came to the United States in 1964, for a whirlwind tour that included 32 performances in 33 days, a reporter mistakenly printed that jelly beans, not Jelly Babies, were the favored candy. As a result, instead of being thwacked with Jelly Babies (which, at least, were a soft sweet) as they encountered back home, the foursome faced an onslaught of not-so-soft jelly beans.

Harrison compared the candies hailing down on the band to being hit with bullets. "It's a bit dangerous, you know, because a jelly bean traveling about 50 [miles] an hour through the air hits you in the eye, well, you're finished, you know. You're blind, aren't you?" Harrison told a reporter (via YouTube). It was fortunate fans didn't know his favorite sandwich — Marmite with lettuce and cheese — or they might have thrown jars of the yeasty British spread, a great ingredient for upgrading shepherd's pie but definitely a dangerous projectile.