George Harrison's Go-To Sandwich Was A 3-Ingredient British Masterpiece

Devotees of the band anxiously awaited the release of Peter Jackson's 8-hour documentary, "The Beatles: Get Back," in 2021. The director was said to have spent nearly half a decade culling more than 60 hours' worth of film and audio recordings, and fans hoped it would reveal secrets long-held by the furtive Fab Four. Perhaps there would be new, unheard music. A hint at why the beloved band broke up. Secret conversations between Lennon and McCartney. What they didn't expect to learn was which side of the great British debate George Harrison was on. Turns out the late Beatle was indeed a Marmite fan, asking, as he was about to start playing, for a sandwich with the yeasty spread, lettuce, and cheese.

The divide over Marmite has been ongoing since it was introduced by a German scientist who concentrated brewers' yeast and turned it into a spread in 1902. Even the product's current maker, Unilever, acknowledges that Brits fall into one of two camps: "lovers" and "haters." Harrison, who also suggests it would make a great flavor for crisps (what we call potato chips), was clearly a lover. But, as we also learn in the documentary, fellow Beatle Ringo Starr was a hater, rejecting his bandmate's suggestion of Marmite-flavored snacks.

There is a misunderstood difference between Marmite and Vegemite, an Australian spread also made from brewers' yeast but with additional species, celery, and onion flavors. Although the former is often used on toast for breakfast, it is a great umami ingredient for your pantry and can be a tasty addition to many savory dishes.