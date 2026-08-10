The Longest You Should Leave Water In A Coffee Maker Reservoir

So many of us can't get our day started without a (big) cup of coffee, and if you want to save yourself a few bucks, you'll make your latte at home. If a simple, strong cup of Joe is all you need, you don't have to invest in a fancy Nespresso; you can get by with a basic, straightforward coffee maker, or even the reliable, retro Moka pot. Should you opt for a regular coffee maker, you might like to save yourself a step in the morning by prepping your coffee the night before (and if you're really on the ball, you'll set up the timer). But what happens if you're in such a rush to get out the door you don't even bother running your coffee maker? Aside from the grounds, how long is the water good to sit in there? As it happens, it's not nearly as long as you might think.

Fresh (or what was fresh) tap water should only sit in the coffee maker for up to 24 hours before it should be removed, and filtered water has an even shorter window of about half that time. Now, if your water sits in the reservoir for even a few days, it's likely nothing bad will happen. But after two or three days, the liquid can start to change, breeding bacteria that can actually pose a hazard to your health. For that reason, it's best to get in the habit of using the water every day, or "losing" it by dumping it out.