What Whole Foods Does With Its Leftover Bakery Items

Grocery stores regularly have unsold food that's near its expiration date or won't be fresh enough to sell much longer. Instead of wasting it by throwing it out, many retailers donate some of their surplus or participate in programs that ensure it gets used — with Whole Foods among them. But the expensive grocery chain also sells leftover bakery items through a free app that lets people buy surplus products sight unseen at a steep discount.

The platform comes from a company called Too Good To Go. Stores using it fill "surprise" bags with leftover items in different categories. Shoppers select and buy them through the app, discovering the exact contents for the first time upon pickup. The bags usually cost around one-third of what the products would normally cost.

Whole Foods teamed up with Too Good To Go for some of its stores in 2024. It initially offered bakery bags with items like breads, muffins, cookies, pastries, and other desserts — an exciting deal, considering the retailer makes some of the best grocery chain baked goods out there. It also launched another bag for prepared dishes. A year later, it expanded the program to all its U.S. stores and added seven more categories: produce, meat, seafood, refrigerated items, frozen items, dry goods, and floral bouquets. The seafood, meat, and prepared dishes bags cost $9.99, compared to a $30 value. The bouquets cost $7.99 for a $24 value, and all the others cost $6.99, compared to a $21 value.