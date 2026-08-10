This Vegetable Was The Centerpiece Of Victorian-Era Dinner Tables

Today, celery is hardly ever at the center stage of any meal: It's usually abandoned on a crudité platter among other cuts of raw veggies, topped with peanut butter and raisins, or sadly chopped and dropped into a soup. But for the Victorians, it wasn't the consolation veggie strewn on a plate after everything else has been eaten. Rather, it enjoyed a considerably grander position within the food hierarchy, as it was an expensive status symbol displayed prominently on dinner tables in celery vases, both in the USA and the U.K.

In the 19th century, celery was far from just a garnish. It would sometimes be eaten raw, as a relish, served alongside richer courses, covered in sauce, braised, or used in soups. Its glamorous reputation was largely rooted in its cultivation: As the plant was difficult to grow in cooler climes such as those of the British Isles, it generally sprang up in the Mediterranean. Even U.S. farmers tended only to make limited quantities of it at first, especially in specific areas like Michigan. Indeed, scarcity, the labor intensity of cultivation, and the challenges in keeping the vegetable fresh all made it nothing short of a status symbol.

As the 19th century progressed, new varieties of celery, better transportation, and enhancements in agricultural methods made celery increasingly available and accessible to families, who increasingly adopted it as a marker of refinement. As with most food trends in what is ultimately a fickle industry, celery's popularity eventually wilted, especially as its increasing proliferation meant it lost its aura of prestige. It would later re-emerge in the 1950s through one old-school appetizer, but celery wasn't just the star of Victorians' discerning palates — it also left a mark on the era's interior design.