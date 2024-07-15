The Best Way To Clean Celery So You Don't Have Those Annoying Strings

Could there be a vegetable more versatile than celery? It's not only the crispy backbone of crudité platters and essential to stir-fries, but it's also a vital ingredient in mirepoix (along with onions and carrots), which forms the basis for a wide range of dishes, from minestrone soup to Bolognese sauce.

Celery is also good for you, packed with vitamins, iron, and dietary fiber. What is not so good are the tough strings lining each stalk, just lying in wait to wedge in your teeth and ruin an otherwise tasty experience. These strings are known as collenchyma cells, and they are essentially water-filled structures of the plant that provide the snap, or crunch, that celery is known for. While harmless, they can make for an unpleasant mouthfeel.

Thankfully, there is a simple and effective way to remove these tough strings before digging into the veggie, and it's a trick that you can do at the same time that you are cleaning it. All that you need to get started is water and a paring knife. Note that while this technique can be done with a vegetable peeler too, a peeler may not cut deep enough into the rib to remove all the strings.