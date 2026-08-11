5 Frozen Items First-Time Trader Joe's Shoppers Should Add To Their Carts
Trader Joe's is a chain of grocery stores that's famous for marching to the beat of its own drum — its stores have smaller footprints, it doesn't offer online ordering or delivery, it mostly stocks its own line of products, and its products can be a little offbeat. Trader Joe's stores used to be few and far between, concentrated in California (its home state), but are now scattered across the U.S., especially in major urban centers. It can be an overwhelming experience when you first shop there, and you may find yourself wanting to try everything. We don't blame you, and many of the products you find may only be available for a limited time, which can really give you a sense of urgency to sample as many products as possible to find your favorites and stock up.
Nevertheless, this quirky retailer does stock some perennial goodies that you really shouldn't pass up if you're a first-time shopper. These are items that aren't only unique to TJ's but may also feature some more familiar flavors to get you accustomed to the brand's quality, along with some very versatile freezer staples that will jazz up your mealtimes. Below are five frozen items you shouldn't miss on your first shopping trip to Trader Joe's.
Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets make a convenient breakfast that will transport you to Paris
It can sometimes be difficult to find unique savory breakfast options that aren't the same sausage, bacon, and eggs wearing different disguises, like an English muffin here or a tortilla there. However, you may not always want to experiment too much with flavors for your first meal of the day, especially if you're still just waking up. That's why these ham and cheese pockets from Trader Joe's are such a great choice to keep in your freezer for when you want a little variety but still want something that tastes familiar.
The name of these frozen specialties conceals what they really are, but you can probably guess from the photo: They're stuffed croissants that will remind you of what you can get at a French bakery but for half the price! They're already fully cooked and just need to be heated to enjoy. If you use a toaster oven or air fryer, you'll get that crispy, flaky exterior that gives way to chewy, buttery layers of dough and a savory filling of ham and molten cheese. However, you can also pop them in the microwave if you're pressed for time, and they're just as good and won't leave as many crumbs on your clothes as you're enjoying one in the car. Besides breakfast, these make a great light lunch along with a salad. It's not necessary, but a dollop of Dijon mustard really balances out these pockets' richness.
A two-pack of Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets is available at Trader Joe's for $4.99.
Sliced Shiitake Mushrooms will elevate almost any type of dish you make
Mushrooms can add a whole bunch of umami to a dish, which is the fifth taste that gives foods like parmesan cheese and steak their mouthwatering savoriness. While you can find button mushrooms almost anywhere, they don't pack as much flavor as some other varieties, like shiitake. Dried shiitake mushrooms are commonly available, especially at Asian markets. However, their flavor can be a little too intense for many dishes, and even when you reconstitute them, their texture can be unpleasantly chewy for some palates. Fresh shiitake, on the other hand, had a milder earthy aroma and a satisfyingly meaty texture, but they aren't always easy to find, can run you a pretty penny, and can also go bad quickly.
These frozen sliced shiitakes are super affordable and even more convenient to have on hand. You don't have to worry about removing their woody, often inedible stems because that tedious job has already been done for you. Don't think they're just for Asian foods, though. Adding a handful to a pasta dish or casserole will elevate it to gourmet status and have your dinner guests asking about your secret ingredient. And they'll let you make a shiitake mushroom pizza with roasted garlic and taleggio in no time.
A 10-ounce bag of Sliced Shiitake Mushrooms is available at Trader Joe's for $3.49.
This frozen Spaghetti Carbonara is restaurant-quality pasta in a bag
Trader Joe's frozen pasta entrees are almost all delicious, and the supermarket chain likes to switch up its assortment every now and again. You should definitely pick up a bag of something that tickles your fancy, but if you could only choose one, let it be this spaghetti carbonara. For starters, it's imported from Italy, which could be a selling point in itself, and features a blend of real Grana Padano and Pecorino Romano cheeses. Now, this may not be the traditional Italian version, but that may not be a deterrent if you like the creamier American style over the original, which features pancetta instead of pig's cheeks (aka guanciale) and includes cream.
All you need to do to enjoy this entree is reheat it in the microwave or in a pan, and within minutes you have a trattoria-quality dinner on the table for a fraction of what it would cost to order a mediocre version of this dish at a restaurant. The pasta remains surprisingly al dente, and the sauce clings beautifully to each strand. You can add all sorts of ingredients to customize it too, from roasted garlic and caramelized onions to peas and chopped spinach. You can bring in some bread, a bottle of wine, an appetizer, and a dessert and still pay a whole lot less than going out to eat.
A 16-ounce package of Spaghetti Carbonara is available at Trader Joe's for $4.49.
Trader Joe's Tandoori Naan is as close as you'll get to the real deal in a freezer aisle
Naan is one of the most popular breads to order at an Indian restaurant, but it's exceedingly difficult to make at home and achieve restaurant-quality results — it requires a special type of clay oven called a tandoor. Many purists may argue that if it's not baked in a tandoor, it's more of a roti instead of naan. That doesn't stop many supermarkets from trying to pass off some form of flatbread as this famous South Asian bread, though, and if you've tried some of these store-bought versions, you may have noticed that they're as similar to traditional naan as a hamburger bun is to a baguette.
The best naan you can buy at a grocery store is usually imported and mostly available at Indian supermarkets, which may not be as readily available to you as a Trader Joe's location. Fortunately, TJ's own brand of naan is as close to the real thing as you can find at a mainstream retailer, stretched by hand and made in a tandoor oven. They have the traditional irregular bubbles and blisters along with thin centers surrounded by a thicker ring of pillowy bread. They're perfect for scooping up curries or tucking into kebabs, but they also make phenomenal flatbreads that taste almost like homemade pizzas. They're fully cooked and take less than a minute to warm in a very hot oven. Smear a generous pat of butter onto each one before serving.
A four-pack of Tandoori Naan is available at Trader Joe's for $2.99.
Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones are the perfect size for a little indulgence
Trader Joe's ice cream is excellent, and the taste and ultra-dense, rich, and creamy texture are on par with some premium ice cream brands like Häagen Dazs, but at a much lower price point. If it's your first time at TJ's, it might be hard to believe that you can get a quart of it for under $5. And despite the very liberal return policy at Trader Joe's, you may not want to commit to that much ice cream all at once. That's why these miniature ice cream cones are the perfect introduction to this retailer's superior line of frozen treats. You may have seen similar products from major brands at other stores, but the California-based chain's version defeats the competition in terms of quality and flavor.
They're small and convenient enough to gobble one up as you're leaving the store, so in the rare case that these little indulgences don't delight your palate, you can just turn around and return them, although it's doubtful that you will if you're an ice cream fanatic. Each cone is lined with a layer of chocolate, which keeps it crispy, and each little scoop of ice-cold dairy is dipped in the same chocolate. They're also available in other flavors, including strawberry and chocolate. They're the perfect size for small appetites but also make adorable sweet courses for parties and look fabulous tucked into an ice cream cake.
Vanilla Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones are available in packages of eight at Trader Joe's for $3.99.