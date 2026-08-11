5 Frozen Items First-Time Trader Joe's Shoppers Should Add To Their Carts

It can sometimes be difficult to find unique savory breakfast options that aren't the same sausage, bacon, and eggs wearing different disguises, like an English muffin here or a tortilla there. However, you may not always want to experiment too much with flavors for your first meal of the day, especially if you're still just waking up. That's why these ham and cheese pockets from Trader Joe's are such a great choice to keep in your freezer for when you want a little variety but still want something that tastes familiar.

The name of these frozen specialties conceals what they really are, but you can probably guess from the photo: They're stuffed croissants that will remind you of what you can get at a French bakery but for half the price! They're already fully cooked and just need to be heated to enjoy. If you use a toaster oven or air fryer, you'll get that crispy, flaky exterior that gives way to chewy, buttery layers of dough and a savory filling of ham and molten cheese. However, you can also pop them in the microwave if you're pressed for time, and they're just as good and won't leave as many crumbs on your clothes as you're enjoying one in the car. Besides breakfast, these make a great light lunch along with a salad. It's not necessary, but a dollop of Dijon mustard really balances out these pockets' richness.

A two-pack of Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets is available at Trader Joe's for $4.99.