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Picture a sweet and savory barbecue sauce, and American cuisine comes to mind. Indeed, the U.S. gave rise to many meat-dedicated condiments, now found in many regional styles. Such sauces are whipped up by small-scare eateries and big companies alike; even famed ketchup giant Heinz makes its own lineup. Surprisingly, though, this brand's rendition isn't easy to find in the U.S.

In the United Kingdom — historically a major Heinz market — you can easily snag the brand's classic barbecue sauce at stores such as Tesco. Yet, year after year, American consumers report struggling to find the sauce. "Why is Heinz's basic Barbecue Sauce EXCLUSIVELY available at Wendy's?" reads a Reddit post from 2024. In the comments, users detail limited purveyors that sell the sauce, including Pilot Truckstops and restaurant supply stores.

The issue reappears a year later in 2025, on a different condiments Reddit thread. "Noticed some Dollar General stores in my area still have it, but it's gone from all the major grocery stores," states a user, with others chiming in their local shelves were cleared, too. As of July 2026, you can find a bottle for purchase on Walmart's website, but only under the name Imported from Britain Heinz Bbq Sauce Classic. Given Americans adore both the 57-labeled ketchup brand and barbecue sauce as a whole, it's surprising there's such a market incongruence.