Here's The Reason Heinz Ketchup Bottles Have A 57 On Labels

For many condiment fans, few pantry staples are as instantly recognizable as a good ol' bottle of Heinz ketchup, emblazoned with that mysterious "57 varieties" on its label. Of course, you might wonder ... 57 varieties of what, exactly? We know there are many delicious types of tomatoes out there to try, but shoving nearly 60 into each and every bottle feels like a stretch. What's more, other Heinz products, such as its 57 Original Sauce, use the number but list fewer than 30 unique ingredients altogether on their labels. So, what's the deal?

As it turns out, the number 57 doesn't signify much more than founder Henry John Heinz's nostalgic side and marketing instincts. He allegedly chose 5 because it was his favorite number, and 7 because it was his wife's (cue the "aww"s). Inspired by a catchy train car advertisement for 21 different shoe styles he saw, Heinz adapted the concept in 1896 — even though his company reportedly already sold over 60 products. So, the number didn't even accurately describe his inventory so much as his flair for branding — an effort that clearly worked wonders. After all, the number has inspired plenty of conversation over the years, and the ketchup, along with other Heinz offerings, remains relevant to this day (though if you ask us, you may be better leaving its steak sauce on the shelf).