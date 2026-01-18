Here's The Reason Heinz Ketchup Bottles Have A 57 On Labels
For many condiment fans, few pantry staples are as instantly recognizable as a good ol' bottle of Heinz ketchup, emblazoned with that mysterious "57 varieties" on its label. Of course, you might wonder ... 57 varieties of what, exactly? We know there are many delicious types of tomatoes out there to try, but shoving nearly 60 into each and every bottle feels like a stretch. What's more, other Heinz products, such as its 57 Original Sauce, use the number but list fewer than 30 unique ingredients altogether on their labels. So, what's the deal?
As it turns out, the number 57 doesn't signify much more than founder Henry John Heinz's nostalgic side and marketing instincts. He allegedly chose 5 because it was his favorite number, and 7 because it was his wife's (cue the "aww"s). Inspired by a catchy train car advertisement for 21 different shoe styles he saw, Heinz adapted the concept in 1896 — even though his company reportedly already sold over 60 products. So, the number didn't even accurately describe his inventory so much as his flair for branding — an effort that clearly worked wonders. After all, the number has inspired plenty of conversation over the years, and the ketchup, along with other Heinz offerings, remains relevant to this day (though if you ask us, you may be better leaving its steak sauce on the shelf).
Precise numbering builds long-lasting brand identities
While the number 57 started, more or less, as a marketing gimmick, interestingly enough, it did end up becoming a functional part of the Heinz experience. For example, Heinz has long maintained that the very best way to get ketchup out of the glass bottle varieties is to tap the embossed "57" on the neck, rather than simply shaking the entire bottle or smacking the bottom. As such, the number became a kind of user manual-slash-secret trick for those in the know (though when the company introduced squeeze bottles in 1983, this obviously became less necessary).
What's more, Heinz is far from alone when it comes to companies that have harnessed the power of precise numbering. While some of its older ice cream flavors have vanished, Baskin-Robbins famously originally offered 31 distinct varieties, one for every day of the month, and to this day treats rewards members to 31% off scoops and sundaes for various promotions and events. Similarly, vintage bottles of Dr Pepper featured the numbers 10, 2, and 4, which were meant to signify a consumption schedule for consumers — as in, encouraging folks to drink the soda at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. to avoid the dreaded sugar slump.
Clearly, specific numbers and slogans stick pretty dang effectively in the human brain. By choosing 57, Henry John Heinz launched a legacy that's thrived for over a century — so if you're hoping to create the next household name, consider taking note!