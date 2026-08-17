Trader Joe's Vs Aldi: Which Grocery Store Has More Affordable Coffee?

Trader Joe's is a grocery store chain that got its start in California in the 1960s, and you can now find locations throughout the United States. While some may categorize it as a supermarket, others may see the retailer as more of a specialty grocer. Its stores tend to be smaller and stock less variety than many competing supermarket chains, and almost everything you'll find is sold under its in-house brand. It can sometimes be frustrating to shop there if you're looking for basic household essentials, and you may find yourself paying more for staples. However, TJ's real draw is its selection of gourmet and niche items, which can be significantly less expensive than comparable products at other stores that sell similar items, such as Whole Foods Market.

Aldi lies on the other end of the spectrum and is known for its stripped-down approach to retail and its dedication to providing customers with some of the cheapest grocery prices of any major supermarket chain in the U.S. It's a great place to stock up on staples, but its selection of specialty items may pale in comparison with that of its competitors.

We looked at both retail chains to determine which one offers less expensive coffee, examining whole-bean, ground, and instant coffees, along with pods, concentrates, and ready-to-drink beverages, such as bottled cold brew. After calculating the price per ounce of each store's coffee products and determining an overall average cost, we found Aldi's coffee to be cheaper by 20 cents per ounce. However, there's a little more to consider than the bottom line when determining where to spend your money on your morning brew.