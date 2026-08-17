Trader Joe's Vs Aldi: Which Grocery Store Has More Affordable Coffee?
Trader Joe's is a grocery store chain that got its start in California in the 1960s, and you can now find locations throughout the United States. While some may categorize it as a supermarket, others may see the retailer as more of a specialty grocer. Its stores tend to be smaller and stock less variety than many competing supermarket chains, and almost everything you'll find is sold under its in-house brand. It can sometimes be frustrating to shop there if you're looking for basic household essentials, and you may find yourself paying more for staples. However, TJ's real draw is its selection of gourmet and niche items, which can be significantly less expensive than comparable products at other stores that sell similar items, such as Whole Foods Market.
Aldi lies on the other end of the spectrum and is known for its stripped-down approach to retail and its dedication to providing customers with some of the cheapest grocery prices of any major supermarket chain in the U.S. It's a great place to stock up on staples, but its selection of specialty items may pale in comparison with that of its competitors.
We looked at both retail chains to determine which one offers less expensive coffee, examining whole-bean, ground, and instant coffees, along with pods, concentrates, and ready-to-drink beverages, such as bottled cold brew. After calculating the price per ounce of each store's coffee products and determining an overall average cost, we found Aldi's coffee to be cheaper by 20 cents per ounce. However, there's a little more to consider than the bottom line when determining where to spend your money on your morning brew.
Specialty beans and perks elevate Trader Joe's coffee selection
Some people can have a cup of any old coffee and be ready to face the day ahead, while others approach coffee with reverence, much like a fine wine. It's the latter type of coffee drinker who may find Trader Joe's selection of beans and brews to be a much better value for the money. The California-based retailer offers one more premium coffee option than Aldi, and its selection includes some very niche single-origin varieties, such as Chiapas and Papua New Guinea coffees, that you may find at higher-end retailers, along with more than twice as many organic options.
Aside from whole beans and ground coffee for drip-style preparations, some of Trader Joe's other options are also quite a few steps above what you can find at its German-born competitor. TJ's espresso is a single-origin coffee from Nicaragua, and its instant options are just as premium, hailing from Tanzania and a single source in Colombia. Unlike Aldi, you can also get a 16-ounce bottle of ready-made espresso here.
However, Trader Joe's offers less than half the number of fair trade items, and its selection of coffee pods pales in comparison with what you can find at Aldi. The higher prices may make sense for some coffee aficionados who are fond of specific varieties at the supermarket chain, but the real draw may be the shopping experience, which places customer service first. As such, you can expect to find charmingly decorated stores, occasional free samples, and a very liberal try-before-you-buy policy. Plus, if you find that you didn't like TJ's Organic Five Country Espresso Blend, for instance, you can return it for a refund or exchange. You may also be able to sample complimentary coffee in the store.
Aldi balances low coffee prices with practical everyday variety
Aldi's premium coffees constitute only 16% of its total coffee selection, excluding premade options. They may not be as niche as what you can find at Trader Joe's, and some coffee nerds may even find the array a little mundane, but you shouldn't dismiss the single-origin varieties here just because you have to bag your own groceries. Colombian, Guatemalan, and Sumatran beans may not catch the attention of a connoisseur, but they're certainly several steps above what you get from a drive-thru, and their price points may appeal to shoppers who are just starting to upgrade their morning coffee rituals. Aldi also has some nonpremium, German-inspired roasts that may be hard to find outside a specialty grocer. The German supermarket chain also offers exponentially more coffee pod options than its California-based competitor, including some fair trade selections.
However, Aldi's espresso selection is more limited, and its available ground espresso may not appeal to connoisseurs seeking specialty beans for a traditional Italian-style shot. Its instant coffees are also more basic, but unlike Trader Joe's, Aldi carries an organic cold brew option. Also unlike TJ's, you won't have much of a leisurely shopping experience here unless saving a lot of money outweighs everything else. If that's the case, Aldi beats out the competition in every price category, especially if you simply like a regular cup of joe in the morning. And don't pass up the more expensive options, either, because you'll still be saving money.