Can You Replace Instant Coffee With Grinds?

For the wannabe coffee connoisseurs out there, replacing instant coffee with grinds might sound like an easy upgrade — but there are some small yet impactful differences to keep in mind before you decide to make the switch.

Instant coffee and ground coffee are two very different products. The latter is the result of roasting coffee beans before grinding them into particles of different sizes. Instant coffee, meanwhile, is made up of ground coffee beans that have been brewed into a concentrated liquid, which is later dehydrated into soluble coffee granules. Instant coffee is a great shortcut if you need a quick caffeine fix. When combined with boiling water, the dehydrated coffee granules are immediately rehydrated, making it a quick and easy option for your morning brew. As the coffee has already been brewed down, its complex flavors have been released. However, you might find the somewhat sour taste lacking if you're used to drinking brewed coffee, which has a richer, more intense flavor.

Ground coffee, on the other hand, requires more time and effort. Hot water is used to extract the flavors, oils, and caffeine from the insoluble grinds to reflect the taste and character of the bean. There are many ways this is done — think of the French press or iconic Italian moka pot. As ground coffee hasn't undergone the brewing process that instant coffee has, adding hot water to your grinds will leave you with a grainy, gritty, underdeveloped concoction that will wake you up in all the wrong ways, while also not fully utilizing the deeply complex flavors and aromas of the coffee beans.