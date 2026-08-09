How Bourbon And Rye Whiskey Are Actually Different

If you're looking to up your whiskey knowledge, knowing the difference between rye and bourbon is undoubtedly the best place to start. Both are classic American spirits with plenty of history, and together, they occupy a huge share of the American whiskey market. At first glance, however, they can be tough to tell apart. Under U.S. law, they share nearly identical production requirements: Both are distilled to no more than 80% alcohol by volume (ABV), entered into new, charred oak barrels at no more than 62.5% ABV, and bottled at a minimum of 40% ABV. Bourbon cannot contain added coloring, flavoring, or blending materials, and neither can straight rye whiskey. But look more closely at one key production requirement, and you'll see that these are actually two very different spirits.

The clearest distinction between rye and bourbon lies in their respective mash bills, aka the specific recipes of grains used to make each spirit. You'll often find a touch of rye in bourbon and a touch of corn in rye, but it's the overall composition that legally defines them. Under U.S. law, rye must be made from a mash containing at least 51% rye grain, while bourbon must be made from a mash containing at least 51% corn. It's this distinction that shapes the final flavors of the two spirits despite their similar production methods; rye tends to lean toward herbal and spicy flavors, while bourbon leans sweeter and rounder on the palate.

Of course, there's plenty of flavor variation within each category, too. A whole host of factors — such as the balance of grains, time spent aging, and final blend — can make two bourbons taste nothing alike, and the same goes for rye whiskey.