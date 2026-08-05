The Culver's Burger With The Most Fiber Doesn't Actually Contain Meat
Many things may come to mind when you think of Culver's, like the chain's unique ButterBurgers or its delicious frozen custard made from scratch. What might not so quickly spring to mind is a veggie burger packed with fiber, but the Wisconsin-based chain offers such a sandwich alongside its bevy of fried goodies, beef sammies, and sugary treats.
Culver's Harvest Veggie Burger, featuring a patty comprised of fire-roasted chickpeas, peppers, corn, and Wisconsin cheese, might not stand out as the flashiest food on Culver's menu, especially alongside stacked-up burgers like the Culver's Bacon Deluxe or specialty sandos like the Grilled Reuben Melt (a tasty sandwich Culver's customers say is slept on). But the Harvest Veg has a claim to fame: It's the Culver's burger with the greatest amount of fiber. The burger serves up 5 grams of dietary fiber, helping diners reach their needed daily intake of the carbohydrate. Those veggie components in the patty, especially the chickpeas, help tip the scales.
The average person is advised to consume around 14 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories eaten. The Harvest Veggie, incidentally, logs in at 610 calories, without any custom adjustments made to Culver's standard preparation when ordering it. So, on its own, the sandwich won't deliver enough fiber to reach that quota, but it will help you get well on your way, especially if you pair it with a medium or large crinkle cut fry (4 and 5 grams of fiber, respectively). Swap your fries for a large coleslaw, and you'll get 6 grams.
Other fiber-rich Culver's menu items to pair with your Harvest Veggie Burger
To move the needle even further and help you get all the fiber you need with your Culver's meal, various other menu items can be paired with your Harvest Veggie Burger to turn up the nutrition factor even more. Some of these options, though not all, do contain meat, so if your choice of a Harvest Veg is due to a vegetarian lifestyle, you'll want to avoid those.
The chain's chicken tenders are another source of fiber, with the brand's eight-piece Buffalo Chicken Tenders delivering 6 grams and the eight-piece Original Chicken Tenders serving up 5 grams. Culver's Chili Cheddar Fries pack in 6 grams of fiber. You'll get 5 grams with a large order of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, which the restaurants make from scratch, and a whopping 8 grams is served up with a large order of Onion Rings. A large portion of Wisconsin Cheese Curds will net you 5 grams, as will a Cranberry Bacon Bleu Salad or a Garden Fresco Salad, and you'll consume 7 grams with a Strawberry Fields Salad. Another fiber-rich option is George's Chili, with a medium serving yielding 7 grams of fiber, while a medium George's Chili Supreme (slathered with sour cream, cheese, and onions) delivers 7 grams.
You might think one of the scrumptious Culver's frozen treats wouldn't be a good source of fiber — but you'd be wrong. A two-scoop Banana Split delivers an impressive 11 grams, while a three-scooper provides 12 grams. You'll get 7 grams of fiber in a large Chocolate Malt or large Chocolate Shake, and a three-scoop Turtle Sundae delivers 8 grams.