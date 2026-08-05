The Culver's Burger With The Most Fiber Doesn't Actually Contain Meat

Many things may come to mind when you think of Culver's, like the chain's unique ButterBurgers or its delicious frozen custard made from scratch. What might not so quickly spring to mind is a veggie burger packed with fiber, but the Wisconsin-based chain offers such a sandwich alongside its bevy of fried goodies, beef sammies, and sugary treats.

Culver's Harvest Veggie Burger, featuring a patty comprised of fire-roasted chickpeas, peppers, corn, and Wisconsin cheese, might not stand out as the flashiest food on Culver's menu, especially alongside stacked-up burgers like the Culver's Bacon Deluxe or specialty sandos like the Grilled Reuben Melt (a tasty sandwich Culver's customers say is slept on). But the Harvest Veg has a claim to fame: It's the Culver's burger with the greatest amount of fiber. The burger serves up 5 grams of dietary fiber, helping diners reach their needed daily intake of the carbohydrate. Those veggie components in the patty, especially the chickpeas, help tip the scales.

The average person is advised to consume around 14 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories eaten. The Harvest Veggie, incidentally, logs in at 610 calories, without any custom adjustments made to Culver's standard preparation when ordering it. So, on its own, the sandwich won't deliver enough fiber to reach that quota, but it will help you get well on your way, especially if you pair it with a medium or large crinkle cut fry (4 and 5 grams of fiber, respectively). Swap your fries for a large coleslaw, and you'll get 6 grams.