Culver's Customers Say This Sandwich Is Slept On

Culver's menu has its fair share of atypical fast-food items. There are the brand's made-from-scratch mashed potatoes — something you don't normally find at a quick-bite restaurant. They also offer a Beef Pot Roast sandwich featuring slow-braised premium chuck roast (note the word "slow" — the antithesis of fast food).

Another Culver's creation that veers outside the norm is its Pork Loin Sandwich, and it's a culinary delight fans say far too many diners are sleeping on. "I have no idea why this is not more popular," a self-identified former Culver's team member posted on Reddit. The meaty sandwich has many admirers. "It is AMAZING," a Facebook poster enthused. "It's actually my go-to order, since I'm not a huge burger person," a Reddit user stated.

Thought to have originated in Indiana, pork tenderloin is noted as that state's unofficial sandwich. Even from folks in that neck of the woods, where much is expected of a tenderloin sando, Culver's creation gets a stamp of approval. "As a born and raised Hoosier who now lives in Chicago, this tenderloin gets me through until I get back home again," a Facebook commenter praised.

Somehow, though, the Pork Loin isn't a sandwich that gets much fanfare. "[It's] not advertised/talked about a whole lot," one Redditor observed. Another poster, self-identified as a Culver's shift leader, commented that the sandwich is "very rarely ordered."