The Best Snickers Flavor Is A Tried-And-True Classic For A Reason

Snackers the world over can't get enough of the chocolatey, caramelly, nougaty, peanutty treat that is Snickers — the top-selling candy bar on Earth, incidentally. Various offshoot flavors have entered the market since original Snickers debuted. From Snickers White with its white chocolate coating to Snickers Hi Protein with its 20 grams of protein per bar (perfect for all the protein maxxers out there), there's lots of that satisfying deliciousness to choose from on store shelves. But which of all the Snickers renditions is the best?

Food Republic tried and ranked five popular Snickers varieties to determine which was the tastiest and most deserving of your purchase. Our taste tester bit into classic Snickers, Snickers Pecan, Snickers Peanut Butter, Snickers Almond, and Snickers Xtreme, and classic Snickers easily rose above the rest. That perfect balance of textures and flavors that made the candy famous still outshines any of the foundational bar's progeny.

The original Snickers recipe was carefully crafted to be a tastebud-tantalizing amalgamation of contrasts, and that intriguing medley for the senses has made it a combination consumers go back to again and again. There's the dichotomy of airy nougat, creamy chocolate, chewy caramel, and crunchy peanuts playing off each other and providing a well-rounded mixture of textures. There are the sweet elements contrasting with the salty savoriness of the peanuts, presenting a nice flavor balance. All in all, as candy bars go, original Snickers is a classic study in wholeness.

The other bars ultimately showed up as what they are: imitations of the O.G. The peanuts give the perfect crunch — whereas the pecans are too soft and the almonds a touch too hard. The Xtreme? Too many peanuts for a balanced bite. At the end of the day, the addition of other ingredients and flavors, though tasty, ultimately subtracts from the balance that makes Snickers great.